Globe rolls out 400-link laser tech for 5G Network

GLOBE is accelerating the Philippines’ digital future by scaling its partnership with Transcelestial, committing to a nationwide rollout of over 400 wireless laser links over the next three years.

This strategic expansion positions Globe as a global pioneer in deploying wireless optical infrastructure at a national scale. By leveraging laser technology for last-mile and backhaul connectivity, Globe is overcoming traditional infrastructure bottlenecks to deliver faster, more resilient 5G services to Filipinos.

Transcelestial’s technology directly responds to the unique terrain challenges of the Philippine archipelago, where laying physical fiber-optic cables across coastlines, mountains, and disaster-prone areas is often slow and cost-prohibitive. By utilizing wireless laser links, Globe can now deliver fiber-class capacity for 5G and small cells through a rapid deployment model that bypasses traditional construction delays. This innovation provides a secure, interference-free connection that remains highly flexible for diverse use cases, ranging from large-scale events and emergency response to permanent connectivity for temporary or remote sites.

Flexible, future-ready network

"Globe’s strategy recognizes that no single technology will define the future of national networks. The move to deploy Transcelestial lasers represents an acceleration of our commitment to bring better access to more Filipinos at speed. We are creating a flexible, future-ready network that adapts to rising capacity needs and environmental constraints," Joel Agustin, Senior Vice President for Engineering and Network Planning at Globe said.

Rohit Jha, CEO and Co-Founder of Transcelestial, added: "Our 400-link rollout with Globe is a signal that the country is embracing new infrastructure models to overcome old constraints. We are proud to work with a forward-thinking partner like Globe to accelerate the digital economy for all Filipinos."

Scalable, resilient connectivity solutions

The partnership is deepened by the fact that Transcelestial is a portfolio company of Kickstart Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Globe. This investment underscores Globe's commitment to scouting and scaling transformative technologies that solve local connectivity challenges.

“Kickstart’s investment in Transcelestial reflects Globe’s broader commitment to strengthening the country’s digital backbone. By supporting scalable, resilient connectivity solutions, we’re helping enable more inclusive economic participation across regions, which is fundamental to building a more future-ready Philippines,” said Joan Yao, General Partner at Kickstart Ventures.

The nationwide rollout follows successful deployments in Visayas and Mindanao, as well as high-demand trials at the Philippine Arena during large-scale events in 2024-2025. These early deployments gave Globe the operational confidence to scale the technology nationwide.

To ensure seamless integration, Asticom, a Globe-owned shared services company, meanwhile serves as the local engineering partner. Since 2023, Asticom has provided the critical on-the-ground technical and engineering expertise to deploy and maintain these laser links across the country.

"We are proud to enable Globe’s high-tech rollout by bridging the gap between cutting-edge innovation and local infrastructure," said Mharicar Castillo-Reyes, President and CEO of Asticom. "Our goal is to build meaningful connections that improve Filipino lives through reliable, future-ready connectivity."