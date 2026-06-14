Globe Telecom ramps up response after 7.8 Quake

GLOBE has activated its emergency response measures following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck offshore Sarangani province on June 8. The earthquake prompted the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) to issue a tsunami warning for several coastal areas in Southern Mindanao, with authorities advising residents in affected communities to move to higher ground and remain alert for possible sea level disturbances.

The company is closely coordinating with local government units, disaster response agencies, and partner organizations to assess the impact on affected communities and telecommunications infrastructure.

Network update

As of this afternoon, network service disruptions have been reported across nine provinces, affecting around 30 municipalities, with restoration efforts ongoing.

Sarangani, South Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat are among the most affected provinces, accounting for the highest number of municipalities with intermittent network signal following the earthquake. Several network sites have experienced temporary loss of commercial power as local electric cooperatives have shutdown services as a safety precaution. These sites are currently using battery backup systems to provide services in the area.

"Globe has activated its disaster response protocols even as restoration teams have been mobilized in affected areas," said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe. "We continue to monitor network conditions closely and will work with local authorities and power providers to restore services as quickly and safely as possible."

Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging, and Libreng Wi-Fi (LTLCLW)

Globe is preparing to deploy Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging, and Libreng Wi-Fi (LTLCLW) services in areas where these may be needed, subject to safety clearances from local authorities and ongoing assessments on the ground.

Details of activated sites will be announced through Globe's official channels once conditions permit deployment and access to affected communities.

Globe urges customers to prioritize their safety, follow instructions from PHIVOLCS, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), and local government authorities, and remain vigilant for possible aftershocks and sea level disturbances. The company will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as more information becomes available.

More updates will be provided as the situation develops. Visit the Globe of Good Facebook page for the latest information. PR