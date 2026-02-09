Globe wins prestigious Asean Energy Award for decarbonization initiative

GLOBE continues to lead the way in sustainability, not only cutting carbon emissions but also earning regional recognition for its innovative energy efficiency projects. This commitment to operational excellence and climate action was recently recognized at the ASEAN Energy Awards 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, where Globe secured the winning prize. Notably, Globe was the only Filipino company to win among the entries for ASEAN Best Practices for Energy Efficient Buildings (EEB).

According to the Philippine Department of Energy in their press release, “Among the awardees, Globe Telecom, Inc. was named Winner in the Energy Efficient Building – Special Submissions (Cutting-Edge Technology) category, recognized for deploying advanced solutions and system enhancements that improved energy performance across its operations…” “Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin congratulated the Philippine awardees and emphasized the importance of translating best practices into scalable solutions that can be replicated across industries and communities.”

Globe won this award with its innovative Chiller Optimization (EDD-RT) project at the Valero Telepark facility, which uses External Digital Demand-Response Technology to intelligently adjust the facility’s cooling system and significantly reduce energy use while maintaining critical cooling levels.

According to Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer, the journey to Net Zero is about redefining how the company operates and invests for the future. She noted that winning the ASEAN Energy Award validates the company’s approach to integrating sustainability, from large-scale clean energy adoption to cutting-edge efficiency projects is world-class, emphasizing that progress for customers must also mean progress for the planet. Globe’s decarbonization strategy is driven by a twin approach that focuses on implementing energy-saving innovations alongside a major shift to renewable energy.

As of November 2025, the company has significantly increased its use of clean energy, powering thirty-seven large facilities, such as data centers and offices, through Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements under the Philippine government-initiated Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) and Green Energy Option Program (GEOP).

Furthermore, the company is utilizing the Energy Regulatory Commission-initiated Retail Aggregation Program, which will help transition more than 3,000 cell sites to source renewable energy by 2028.

These energy-saving initiatives and the shift to renewable energy have led to substantial operational efficiencies while strengthening the reliability of Globe’s network. These efforts reduce the company's exposure to fuel shortages and price fluctuations, marking solid progress toward its goal of a 42 percent cut in emissions by 2030 and eventual Net Zero. PR