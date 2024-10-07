GM Darwin Laylo tops 4th Cong. Dujali National Chess Open Tournament

Marikina City's Grandmaster (GM) Darwin Laylo (45.5) secured the open title at the just concluded 4th Cong. R. Dujali National Chess Open at Payag Grill & Folk House, Ma. Claria Resorts Compound in Panabo City.

He edged out fellow seven-pointers National Master (NM) Jayson Salubre (43.5) of Panabo City and Johnnel Balquin (39.5) of Cagayan de Oro City through superior tiebreaks.

The eighth-seeded Laylo scored victories against NM Giovanni Mejia of Luzon, Balquin, Nazario Ubanan of Cagayan de Oro City, Bonn Rainauld Tibod of Cebu City, Rhynan Arce of Cotabato City, and Leo Mirana of Manila. He also drew his matches with International Master (IM) Ronald Dableo of Manila and Allan Cantonjos of Gingoog City.

The top 10 also included 6.5-point scorers Dableo, Cantonjos, and Davao City's John Gerard Acedo, who placed fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively. Sherwin Tiu landed seventh, leading a group of seven other players with six points, thanks to superior tiebreaks. NMs Joey Albert Florendo of Zamboanga City and Henry Roger Lopez of Panabo City secured the eighth and ninth spots, while Ubanan finished in 10th place.

The open division attracted 135 woodpushers from across the country.

In the 14-under category, Rjay Domingo of Quezon City emerged champion with 6.5 points. Jake Andre Aballar and Justin Jed Ortillo of Laguna, both with six points, took second and third place.

Jess Raphael Aballar of Agusan del Norte won the 18U title with 5.5 points, followed by Gabriel Siano of Manila with 5.0 points in second place, and NM Keith Adriane Ilar of El Salvador City in third with 4.5 points.

Meanwhile, Khana Kathrine Ventolero of Zamboanga City (6.0) claimed the 10U championship, ahead of Art Joe Capatan of Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, and Princess Mae Jermalen Muanag, who settled for second and third place, respectively.

Top winners received trophies and cash prizes in the tournament sanctioned by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP).

First Asian GM and World Hall of Famer Eugene Torre graced the tournament. MLSA