GMA, Columbia Pictures team up for MMFF 2026 entry ‘Amir’

MANILA — Exciting news for local cinema! A new collaboration is on the horizon as GMA Pictures, GMA Public Affairs, and Brightburn Entertainment officially locked in a partnership deal with Columbia Pictures for the distribution of the upcoming fantasy-drama film and 52nd Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) finalist “Amir.”

Key executives, together with the film’s creative team and actors, gathered for the contract signing at the Columbia Pictures Philippines office on October 15.

Representing GMA were Senior Vice President for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide, and Support Group, and President and CEO of GMA Films Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, alongside GMA Pictures Executive Vice President and GMA Public Affairs Senior Vice President Nessa Valdellon.

Signing for Columbia Pictures were its Managing Director Christopher Sy and Sales & Operations Manager Andra de Erquiaga Manas.

Also present were Brightburn Entertainment Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Amir lead star Dennis Trillo, along with Head of Business Development Katrina Aguila (who also serves as CEO of Aguila Entertainment).

Fresh off its massive success with films like “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “Insidious: Out of the Further,” Columbia Pictures is thrilled to add “Amir” to its lineup, especially after a viral teaser already got fans talking online.

“It [has] always been our privilege to work with such team partners as GMA Pictures,” said Sy. “We've really had a lot of success with ‘Green Bones’ and ‘Gabi ng Lagim.’ And we always say it's not about luck, it's not about us; it's really from the creative minds that put work on these pictures. And it's always about the content, and we really appreciate the chance to represent ‘Amir’ in this upcoming MMFF.”

Gozon-Valdes likewise expressed her excitement to work again with Columbia Pictures. “We've been entrusting our jewels to Columbia for these past years,” she shared. "We're very excited for this movie because I think this will be our grandest movie to date. We hope again for the blessings of God for this movie.”

Dennis expressed his gratitude for the partnership: “Maraming salamat sa Columbia Pictures sa pag-appreciate ng aming pelikula. Ito na yata ang pinakamagandang time na i-represent nila, and sobrang excited kami dahil, katulad ng sinabi nila, parang ito na yata ang isa sa pinakamagandang offerings ng GMA Pictures ngayong taon.”

Also present to celebrate the deal was the creative powerhouse behind the film: GMA Public Affairs Senior AVP and writer Angeli Atienza, Supervising Producer Joseph Conrad Rubio, Line Producer John Gary Candelaria, Concept Creator Ian Simbulan, Creative Producer Christian Julao, and young star Argus Aspiras who plays Amir in the film.

“Amir” boasts a powerhouse cast featuring Glaiza de Castro, Will Ashley, Caprice Cayetano, Epy Quizon, Joel Saracho, Ronnie Lazaro, Laila Ulao, Heath Jornales, Yasser Marta, Mad Ramos, Ethan Hariot, Hebron Ecal, and Mon Confiado.

The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Zig Dulay, with a script crafted by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee alongside Atienza.

Columbia Pictures is owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment and is behind the successful distributions of some of the biggest blockbusters in the country. “Insidious: Out of the Further” is currently its highest grossing horror film in Philippine history.

As one of the leading producers of Filipino films, GMA Pictures has captivated audiences locally and internationally. Its recent films include the back-to-back MMFF Best Picture winners “Firefly” and “Green Bones,” the box-office hit “KMJS' Gabi ng Lagim: The Movie,” the psychological horror “P77,” and the animated docu-film “58th.”

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