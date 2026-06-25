GMA Kapuso Foundation aids 5K quake-hit families

FOLLOWING the powerful earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao, GMA Kapuso Foundation (GMAKF), the socio-civic arm of GMA Network, immediately launched relief operations to provide urgent and much-needed assistance to affected communities.

On June 8, 2026, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck communities in General Santos City, South Cotabato, Sarangani, and Davao Occidental. Considered one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Mindanao in recent years, the quake left a devastating aftermath, displacing families and disrupting livelihoods across the region.

Guided by its longstanding commitment to genuine public service, GMAKF swiftly launched relief efforts to address the immediate needs of the earthquake survivors. Through its Operation Bayanihan project, the Kapuso Foundation organized repacking activities for food packs and other essential supplies at the GMA Regional Station in General Santos City, South Cotabato. These were followed by relief distribution operations that benefited 5,000 families in General Santos City and the municipalities of Glan and Malapatan in Sarangani.

GMAKF's Operation Bayanihan relief efforts were made possible through the generous support of its partners and sponsors Gardenia Loaf Bread, Absolute Distilled Water, Healthy & Pure Brand, and JC Cares; service partners Marchael Ventures Corporation (shipping), Universal Guardian’s Brotherhood RGI Alakdan General Santos City and FGBI Kabalikat Base R12, Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry Division, 1002nd Infantry Brigade, 73rd Infantry Battalion, and 28th Infantry Batallion; and volunteers from General Santos Doctors’ Medical School Foundation, Inc., General Santos Foundation College, Inc., STI College - General Santos, and Mindanao State University - General Santos.

As communities continue to recover from the effects of the Mindanao earthquake, GMAKF remains committed to helping affected families rebuild their lives. Every act of generosity brings hope and healing, and both monetary and in-kind donations are very much welcome. For more details on how to be a part of GMAKF’s humanitarian mission, visit www.gmanetwork.com/donate. PR