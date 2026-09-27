GMA Kapuso Foundation: Bringing hope, putting bayanihan into action

AS CLIMATE change brings more severe tropical storms, floods, landslides, and other natural disasters, many Filipinos face increasingly difficult challenges that threaten their livelihood and well-being. In response, GMA Network’s socio-civic arm, GMA Kapuso Foundation (GMAKF), continues to provide swift relief and assistance to vulnerable communities, bringing hope to those who need it most.

Operation Bayanihan: Bringing hope and relief to families in need

In response to the southwest monsoon, or habagat, which brought persistent heavy rainfall across various areas in August 2026, GMAKF’s Operation Bayanihan mounted swift relief efforts in the severely affected areas of Bataan, Benguet, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga, Rizal, and Zambales.

Through these efforts, 14,846 families, or 59,384 individuals have received goods as of September 5.

Sagip Dugtong Buhay: Keeping hope flowing

A voluntary blood donation project in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross and Ever Commonwealth Mall in Quezon City, Sagip Dugtong Buhay highlights how the spirit of bayanihan can take many forms.

The initiative helps ensure a steady supply of safe blood for patients who need transfusions during medical treatment, emergencies, and other critical conditions.

Celebrating 30 years of service this year and having helped more than 234,000 patients since its inception, the biannual Sagip Dugtong Buhay project continues to hold bloodletting drives. In February, the program collected 1,818 blood bags, followed by a blood donation drive in August that gathered 1,462 blood bags.

Sight Saving Project: Restoring sight for a better future

GMAKF also extends medical assistance to Filipinos in need under Kapuso Kalusugan Konsulta (KKK). The program provides free medicines, surgical supplies, laboratory exams, and other medical services, including the Sight Saving Project.

KKK is one of GMAKF’s special programs aligned with the Department of Health's monthly themes, which designates August as Sight Saving Month. GMAKF’s Sight Saving Project partnered with the Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation and organized an extensive effort offering free eye screenings and laboratory tests for patients with cataracts, eye diseases, and other visual impairment in Bacood, Sta. Mesa, benefiting 442 individuals.

From relief operations during calamities, helping save lives through blood donation, to making essential healthcare more accessible, compassion and bayanihan in action remain at the heart of the GMA Kapuso Foundation.

To support GMAKF's various programs and ongoing relief efforts, visit www.GMANetwork.com/kapusofoundation/donate. PR