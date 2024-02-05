GMA keeps on-air, online dominance in 2023

Media giant GMA Network remains the undisputed leader on air and online for Full Year 2023.

Nielsen TV Audience Measurement (TAM) ratings data from January to December 2023 show that GMA – together with GTV and digital channels I Heart Movies, Heart of Asia, Pinoy Hits, and Hallypop – tallied a combined people net reach of 94 percent or a projected total of 73 million viewers in Total Philippines.

Further, the Kapuso Network’s main channel, GMA, remained the most dominant channel in Total Philippines, with a 93 percent net reach, or a projected total of 72 million viewers nationwide.

“24 Oras” is the Philippines’ Number One TV Program

Still based on Nielsen TAM Data for Total Philippines, comprising urban and rural areas, GMA Integrated News’ award-winning flagship newscast “24 Oras” took the top spot as the most watched TV program in 2023 in Total Philippines with a people rating of 14.7 percent combined from its GMA telecast and simulcasts on GTV, I Heart Movies, and Pinoy Hits.

“24 Oras” is closely followed by the multi-platform leader and multi-awarded GMA Public Affairs show “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho.”

Other GMA programs that prevailed in the Top 10 in Total Philippines for 2023 are “Maria Clara at Ibarra,” “Voltes V: Legacy,” “Black Rider,” “The Voice Generations,” “The Clash 2023,” “Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis,” and “Pepito Manaloto: Tuloy Ang Kuwento.”

DZBB and Barangay LS 97.1 Still Rule Mega Manila Airwaves

GMA Network's flagship AM and FM radio stations maintained their top-ranking positions in 2023.

For Full Year 2023, Super Radyo DZBB 594 recorded an audience share of 29.9 percent based on Nielsen Radio Audience Measurement (RAM) data, while closest competitor DZRH 666 tallied 28.9 percent. The AM station’s successful performance extended beyond Mega Manila, with Super Radyo Iloilo emerging as the number one AM station in 2023 with a total audience share of 46.9 percent.

Barangay LS 97.1 Forever led other FM stations by a wide margin, averaging a 42.5 percent audience share against Love Radio 95.1’s 15.5 percent.

The Kapuso Network FM stations ruled the airwaves outside Mega Manila as well. In Baguio, Barangay 92.7 (DWRA) recorded an audience share of 38 percent. Listeners to Barangay FM 93.5 (DWTL) in Dagupan likewise tallied an audience of 44.5 percent. In Western Visayas, Barangay 93.5 (DYMK) Iloilo drew a 70.5 percent audience share.

Reaching More Filipinos with Trusted News and Superior Entertainment



True to its commitment to providing Filipinos with superior entertainment and responsible, unbiased, and timely delivery of news and information, GMA currently operates 108 TV stations and 21 radio stations throughout the Philippines, with more to come in 2024.

Further strengthening its presence across different regions in the country through GMA Regional TV, the Network launched GMA Ilocos Norte, its 12th regional station, in March 2023. With its award-winning and top-rating local newscast: “One Northern Luzon” (in North Central Luzon), “Balitang Southern Tagalog” (in Southern Tagalog), “Balitang Bicolandia” (in Bicol Region), “Balitang Bisdak” (in Central and Eastern Visayas), “One Western Visayas” (in Western Visayas), and “One Mindanao” (in Northern, Southern, South Central, and Western Mindanao) on GMA regional channels, and “Regional TV News” on GTV, GMA Regional TV programs solidify GMA Integrated News’ position as the “News Authority of the Filipino.”

Besides analog broadcast stations, the Network has also ventured into more digital and online platforms with the aim of making information even more accessible.

While GMA Synergy, with the different departments within the Network, following the success of the jam-packed ‘Queendom Live!’ in 2023, continues to produce world-class concerts, sports entertainment, and other exciting and relevant events, including the award-winning GMA Masterclass Series, across the Philippines and overseas.