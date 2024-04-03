GMA Masterclass feat. Boy Abunda heads to Davao City this April

THIS April, be part of an empowering educational experience as GMA Regional TV and Synergy brings the latest edition of the award-winning “GMA Masterclass” to Mindanao featuring the King of Talk himself, Boy Abunda.

On April 4, “GMA Masterclass: The Conversation Series” goes to Holy Cross of Davao College for an afternoon of discourse with Boy Abunda at 2 p.m. The following day, April 5, Abunda joins the audience of STI College of General Santos at 12:30 p.m.

A gifted storyteller with an innate ability to capture hearts and minds, Abunda is expected to share his insights and experiences on effective communication and building relationships through his wisdom and inspiring stories. The host of the high-rating program “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” draws inspiration from his years of experience as a TV show host, credible talent manager, star builder, brand and imaging expert, entertainment journalist, and one of the country's biggest showbiz icons.

“Since its inception in 2018, the ‘GMA Masterclass’ series has given students and the academic communities across the Philippines a platform for new learning and discourse on various local and national issues. Following the highly successful ‘GMA Masterclass: The Icons Series’ in 2023, we are launching the ‘GMA Masterclass: The Conversation Series’ in 2024. The new series aims to hone the communication and interpersonal skills of young Filipinos, essential for achieving one’s goals. And, we are honored to have a master communicator like Boy Abunda join us in this leg,’’ said GMA Senior Vice President and Head of Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso. “This initiative reflects GMA Network’s dedication to serving our Kapuso and fostering the development of future leaders across the Philippines,” he added.

Set to give an all-out stage performance during the “GMA Masterclass: The Conversation Series” is The Clash Season 4 Grand Champion Mariane Osabel. Fellow Sparkle artist, GMA Synergy sportscaster and “24 Oras” Game Changer segment host Martin Javier, further keeps the conversations engaging and interactive as the host for both events.

The GMA Masterclass Series is a two-time winner of the ‘Excellence Award’ by Philippine Quill Awards and a recipient of the Gandingan 2020: The 14th UPLB Isko’t Iska Multi-media Awards. Its producer, Synergy, also won the Silver World Medal from the 2022 New York Festivals TV and Film Awards for ‘Limitless.’ PR