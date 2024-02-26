GMA Network Anti-Piracy Campaign widens reach

Broadcast media company GMA Network continues the drive against digital piracy by unveiling a new set of video and radio plugs. Featuring Bisaya-speaking Kapuso artists and a fresh roster of other talents addressing audiences in Filipino, these new plugs are part of the Network’s “Stream Responsibly, Fight Piracy” campaign.

Starring in the video and radio plugs are Bisaya-speaking Kapuso stars Manilyn Reynes from the multi-awarded family sitcom “Pepito Manaloto,” Richard Yap of the high-rating family drama “Abot-Kamay na Pangarap,” and Jessica Villarubin of the noontime musical variety show “All-Out Sundays.”

In the thirty-second radio plugs, available to listeners in Cebu, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, and General Santos City in South Cotabato, the Kapuso artists address audiences in Bisaya. They caution against downloading content from suspicious streaming sites and also outline the risks involved in doing so, namely the possibility of having personal, sensitive data compromised and malware that can harm electronic devices.

The anti-piracy videos starring Manilyn, Richard, and Jessica can also be seen across GMA Regional TV and GMA’s international channels.

Producing materials that are more localized is part of GMA Network’s efforts to bring its anti-piracy drive to more Kapuso audiences, while also emphasizing the importance of accessing entertainment and other information from legitimate online streaming services and platforms. These new videos and radio plugs, launched in January 26, are also a continuation of the Network’s collaboration with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL).

“Content creation is the lifeblood of GMA Network,” says Joseph T. Francia, First Vice President of GMA International, on behalf of the GMA Anti-piracy Committee. “With the challenges we and the rest of the creative industry are facing against online piracy, it is vital that we don’t just work with each other. We must reach out to audiences too, communicate to them not just the effects of piracy but also the risks when they download content illegally.”



In taking the anti-piracy drive across the different regions of the country, GMA Network hopes to raise more awareness among their viewers.

“As a media company, GMA Network’s duty is not just to provide accurate and timely information,” says Oliver B. Amoroso, GMA Network Senior Vice President and Head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy. “We also uphold the rights of content creators and producers in the creative industry. One way the Network sets out to do this is by encouraging our Kapuso audiences to only watch and download our programs from legitimate websites and streaming platforms.”

Despite the popularity of accessing content online, GMA Network still utilized the airwaves with the radio plugs. “Streaming and other online technologies are popular choices for transmitting messages these days,” says Glenn F. Allona, GMA’s First Vice President for Radio Operations Group. “But radio remains one of the go-to sources of information even in the digital age. For our audience to understand the importance of streaming and downloading our programs from legitimate online platforms, we have to send the message through every kind of communication portal available – and that includes radio. It still has a significant reach, and is easier to use.”

Other Kapuso talents contributing their voices to the radio campaign are Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Rayver Cruz, and Martin del Rosario of the GMA Prime program “Asawa ng Asawa Ko.” In the plug, they explain in Filipino what digital piracy is and how downloading and streaming content from pirate sites could make them complicit in the crime.

Also lending their voices in the radio plugs are Gabby Concepcion, Beauty Gonzalez, and Carla Abellana of the suspense drama “Stolen Life.” The cast emphasizes to listeners that watching programs on legitimate platforms gives the best viewing experience while also contributing to the entertainment industry.



Newly-appointed Anti-Piracy Ambassador Ruru Madrid also has a new radio plug in the “Stream Responsibly, Fight Piracy” campaign. The Primetime Action Hero, joined by “Black Rider” co-stars Yassi Pressman and Matteo Guidicelli, encourages listeners to support the creative industry by watching programs only from legitimate platforms.

Besides more Kapuso talents joining the fight against digital piracy in 2024, GMA Network will also be producing more videos and radio plugs delivered in different Philippine languages. PR