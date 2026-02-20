GMA Network bags 5th TV Station of the Year title

MARKING another milestone in its broadcasting legacy, GMA Network was named TV Station of the Year for the fifth time at the 2026 Platinum Stallion National Media Awards.

The Network further received other major awards across TV, regional broadcasting, and radio, highlighting GMA’s wide reach and consistent delivery of trusted content nationwide.

The Network’s flagship newscast, 24 Oras, was once again named Best TV News Program. Meanwhile, veteran broadcast journalist and State of the Nation anchor Atom Araullo was hailed as the Male News Anchor of the Year.

GMA’s extensive reach across the country was also recognized, with GMA Regional TV being named Regional TV Network of the Year for the 9th consecutive time.

Solidifying its excellence on the airwaves, Super Radyo DZBB maintained its leadership position, winning AM Radio Station of the Year.

Underscoring the Network’s excellence in impactful storytelling, its public affairs programs likewise earned top distinctions.

GMA Public Affairs’ top-rating and multi-awarded program Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho took home the award for Best News Magazine Program, while the country’s most-awarded documentary program I-Witness was recognized as the Best Documentary TV Show. Further, the country's longest-running morning show, Unang Hirit, was named Best Morning Show.

Wish Ko Lang was celebrated as the Best Public Service Program, while its host, Vicky Morales, won Best Public Service Program Host.

Further cementing its leadership in the entertainment industry, the GMA Entertainment Group showcased its creative excellence by garnering numerous accolades.

The action-packed drama series Mga Batang Riles triumphed as the Best Primetime Drama Series, with its lead star Miguel Tanfelix earning the distinguished TV Actor of the Year award.

The iconic fantasy series Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre also brought in several trophies. Rhian Ramos was honored as the TV Actress of the Year, while her co-stars Kelvin Miranda and Angel Guardian were recognized as the Best Primetime Drama Series Actor and Actress, respectively.

GMA Synergy sportscaster Martin Javier was celebrated as the Best TV Sports Program Host.

Capping off the Network’s diverse wins, Sparkle artist Will Ashley took home the Best Film Actor award for Bar Boys: After School and the popular daily program It's Showtime won once again, awarded as Best Noontime Show.

Established in 2015, the Platinum Stallion National Media Awards by the Trinity University of Asia recognizes individuals and institutions for their contributions to the industry that inspire the Trinitarian community.

The awarding ceremonies was held last February 18 at the Trinity University of Asia University Theater. PR