GMA Network caps milestone 2025 with ratings leadership, digital dominance

GMA Network capped its 75th anniversary in 2025 by reinforcing its position as the country’s leading media company, marked by ratings leadership, digital dominance, and continued global recognition for Filipino storytelling.

Throughout 2025, GMA delivered credible and breaking news, eye-opening public affairs documentaries, and hit entertainment programs across all platforms, reaching Filipinos nationwide and overseas.

Based on Nielsen Television Audience Measurement (TAM) data for January to December 2025, GMA retained its position as the No. 1 channel nationwide, with a net reach of 86.2 percent or almost 62 million viewers in Total Philippines. Together with GTV, I Heart Movies, and Heart of Asia, GMA tallied a net reach of 87.5 percent or about 63 million viewers.

Kapuso programs dominated the Top 30 most-watched list in Total Philippines based on aggregate ratings, accounting for 27 entries. Leading all programs was Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, which ranked No. 1 nationwide. Primetime newscast 24 Oras followed closely in second place. Other top-rating Kapuso shows included Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre, The Voice Kids, The Clash 2025, Tolome! Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis, Lolong: Bayani ng Bayan/Lolong: Pangil ng Maynila, Stars on the Floor, Pepito Manaloto: Tuloy Ang Kuwento, Magpakailanman, Mga Batang Riles, BBL Gang/BG 30 Batang Bubble Ako.

Completing the list were Sanggang-Dikit FR, Family Feud, Shining Inheritance, Widows’ War, Lilet Matias:Attorney-At-Law, Mommy Dearest, Prinsesa ng City Jail, My Ilonggo Girl, Pulang Araw, 24 Oras Weekend, Cruz vs. Cruz, My Father’s Wife, Forever Young, Binibining Marikit, and Akusada.

GMA also sustained its digital dominance in 2025, ranking as the top Southeast Asian content creator for 23 months in the Entertainment and Media Category based on data from Tubular Labs. From January to December 2025, its official online platforms published content that generated high viewership among netizens.

As of December 31, 2025, official GMA Network creator properties have tallied over 74.4 billion video views: 35.1 billion on Facebook, 26.3 billion on TikTok, 10.4 billion on YouTube, and 2.6 billion on Instagram.



Most trusted news source

GMA Integrated News (GMAIN) delivered the most comprehensive coverage across all platforms of the 2025 midterm elections via Eleksyon 2025: The GMA Integrated News Coverage. Also part of the Network’s Eleksyon 2025 initiatives was GMA Public Affairs and GMA Integrated News’ Tanong ng Bayan: The GMA Senatorial Face-Off 2025, a senatorial debate hosted by Jessica Soho.Online, GMAIN led competitors in video viewership and engagement, according to data from Tubular Labs and Hootsuite Analytics. It recorded over 18.5 billion video views across Facebook (6.6 billion), TikTok (9.9 billion), and YouTube (2 billion). In comparison, News5 registered 9.33 billion views, while ABS-CBN News recorded 7.3 billion views during the same period. It also led on Facebook with 467.5 million engagements.

GMA Radio stations maintained their leadership in Mega Manila, according to AGB Nielsen data for the full year 2025. Super Radyo DZBB 594 recorded a 44.5 percent audience share, while Barangay LS 97.1 Forever! posted a 47.6 percent audience share.

Beyond Mega Manila, GMA Radio stations were also number one among listeners. In Q3 of 2025, Barangay FM 93.5 led in Dagupan with a 59.2 percent audience share.

Meanwhile, in Q4, Super Radyo DYSI and Barangay FM 93.5 in Iloilo registered 54.9 percent and 76.5 percent audience shares, respectively; and Barangay FM 92.7 in Baguio tallied a 46.4 percent audience share.



Celebrating milestones, digital dominance, and more

In celebration of its diamond year in 2025, GMA Network gathered the biggest and brightest Kapuso stars and personalities, along with special guests, for a night of grandeur and glamour in the TV special Beyond 75: The GMA 75th Anniversary Special.

GMA Entertainment launched "More Tawa, More Saya," a campaign that celebrated program milestones of GMA comedy shows: the 30th anniversary of Bubble Gang, the 15th anniversary of Pepito Manaloto, the 7th anniversary of The Boobay and Tekla Show, the 5th anniversary of YouLOL, and the 3rd anniversary of Family Feud.

It also spearheaded the advocacy campaign “Be Juan Tama,” which encouraged viewers to choose content that fostered mental, emotional, and social growth.

Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre emerged as the most-watched GMA Network content on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok, surpassing 5 billion views since its launch in June 2025. The series also generated strong audience engagement across its official social media accounts and earned YouTube’s Silver and Gold Creator Awards.

Meanwhile, GMA Regional TV further expanded its digital presence as its official YouTube Channel surpassed one million subscribers and began livestreaming its four newscasts, making trusted local news more accessible anytime, anywhere: One North Central Luzon, Balitang Bisdak, One Western Visayas, and One Mindanao. It also continued to engage communities through 100 regional events mounted throughout the year.

GMA Pinoy TV (GPTV) also marked its 20th anniversary in 2025. Partnerships with OTT platforms iWant and YouTube TV delivered steady subscriber growth, alongside key expansion initiatives, including linear channel and TVOD launches. 2025 also saw the completion of the IP Streaming Project, driving operational efficiency and cost savings.

GMA Pictures, in turn, released a diverse slate of films spanning multiple genres and landmark collaborations. The lineup was headlined by the box-office hit KMJS' Gabi ng Lagim: The Movie, marking the big-screen debut of GMA Public Affairs’ award-winning news magazine program Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho. The anniversary slate also featured the psychological horror P77, which landed at the No. 1 spot in Prime Video’s Top 10 Movies in the Philippines, the satirical comedy Samahan ng mga Makasalanan, and the romantic comedy Everything About My Wife, produced in partnership with CreaZion Studios and Glimmer Studio. Rounding out the anniversary year was the MMFF entry Love You So Bad, a film co-produced with Star Cinema and Regal Films.

Barangay Love Stories, a podcast from Barangay LS 97.1 Forever!, was named as the Spotify Top Podcast of the Year in the Philippines.



Global recognitions

GMA Public Affairs extended its global awards streak in 2025. Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho won a Bronze medal at the 2025 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards for its "Minahan sa Homonhon Island" episode (Documentary: Environment and Ecology category) and Best Infotainment Programme at the 2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards.

For the fourth consecutive year, The Atom Araullo Specials earned the gold medal at the NYF Awards, this time for "Pogoland" (Documentary: National Affairs category). The same episode won Best Documentary in the Domestic Affairs category at the 2025 Association for International Broadcasting Awards (AIBs).

Securing multiple wins for GMA Public Affairs at the 2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards were Reporter's Notebook: Asia's Scam Cities (Best Documentary Series), I Juander: History for Sale (Best Documentary History), and Biyahe ni Drew: YOLO sa Antique (Best Lifestyle Program).

Lost Sabungeros, its first-ever investigative documentary film, won Best Documentary Programme (One-Off), while Beauty Empire, the revenge drama series co-produced with Viu Philippines and CreaZion Studios, won Best Cinematography (Fiction).

Meanwhile, Kapuso actor Dennis Trillo was named Asia’s Best Actor in a Leading Role for his outstanding performance in the critically lauded film Green Bones at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards.

GMA Entertainment programs also earned various awards in 2025. Fast Talk with Boy Abunda won bronze for Best Talk Show Made in Asia at the Content Asia Awards; Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes was the National Winner as Best Entertainment Host at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, and Family Feud was also nominated for the Light Entertainment category of the Venice TV Awards.

Other programs and personalities that earned local recognition include iBilib, Family Feud, and Amazing Earth, which were named Top Ten Household Favorite Programs, and iBilib hosts Chris Tiu and Shaira Diaz, who won as Makabata Stars (traditional personalities) at the Anak TV Seal Awards. iBilib was also awarded Best Children Youth Program, while Bubble Gang won as Best Comedy Program at the Catholic Mass Media Awards.

GMA Pinoy TV programs also won at the Anak TV Awards and the Migration Advocacy and Media Awards.

Entering 2026, GMA Network aims to deliver even more innovative content, lead stronger collaborations, and provide engaging, compelling storytelling across platforms, ensuring Filipino stories continue to inform, inspire, and entertain audiences worldwide.

For more news and updates, visit www.GMANetwork.com.