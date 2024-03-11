GMA Network, Howie Severino feted by Metrobank Foundation

For their enduring commitment to contribute to society in their respective fields, GMA Network and GMA Integrated News pillar Howie Severino were recognized by Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI) during its 45th anniversary celebration last February 29 at Marquis Events Place, Taguig.

As one of the institutional partners of MBFI, GMA Network was honored with the 4th Metrobank Foundation Award for Partner in Empowerment, Advocacy, and Commitment to Excellence (PEACE) for its collaborative efforts with the foundation in nation-building.

GMA Network is a partner of MBFI in the celebration of National Teachers’ Month and has helped amplify the call to honor all teachers across the country.

Meanwhile, Severino was conferred the Metrobank Foundation Award for Continuing Excellence and Service (ACES) for continuously performing his duties in the industry with excellence. Severino was one of the Metrobank Foundation Journalists of the Year (JOY) in 2015, and was recognized along with fellow journalists and past awardees Marites Vitug and Jiggy Manicad for their achievements in the years after their JOY awards.

One of the hosts of GMA Public Affairs’ flagship documentary program “I-Witness,” Severino is best known for his award-winning documentaries on history and social issues.

Severino is currently the Editor-at-Large of GMA News Online and a consultant for GMA Integrated News. He is also the host of GMA Integrated News’ “The Howie Severino Podcast” where he leads insightful conversations with thought leaders from a wide range of fields.

The veteran broadcast journalist is a frequent public speaker on how technology is changing media and has led efforts to combat disinformation. Beyond journalism, he is an advocate and teacher of Baybayin, the Filipino pre-colonial writing system.

Established in 1979, MBFI is the corporate social responsibility arm of the Metrobank Group. It recognizes exceptional individuals from its roster of awardees and scholars who continuously perform their duties with excellence and contribute to their respective institutions and communities. PR