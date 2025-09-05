GMA Network leads across TV, radio, and online for Jan-July 2025

GMA Network reaffirmed its dominance in the Philippine broadcast media, leading across television, radio, and online platforms from January to July 2025.

With a total of 115 TV stations and 21 radio stations, GMA Network continues to hold the widest reach in the country.

TV and Programming Supremacy

According to Nielsen TV Audience Measurement (TAM), GMA Network, together with GTV and its digital channels I Heart Movies and Heart of Asia, tallied a combined people net reach of 85.2 percent or more than 61 million viewers in Total Philippines.

GMA alone reached 83.8 percent of viewers nationwide, or 60 million Filipinos. It was also the top channel in Total Philippines, capturing an audience share of 40.8 percent.

The Network secured 27 out of the top 30 programs in Total Philippines for the said period, led by "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho," "24 Oras," and "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre."

Other Kapuso programs in the list include "Tolome! Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis," "Lolong: Bayani ng Bayan/Pangil ng Maynila," "Stars on the Floor," "Pepito Manaloto: Tuloy Ang Kuwento," "The Clash 2025," and "Magpakailanman."

Leading in Digital Engagement

As a content powerhouse, GMA Network has consistently delivered strong performance across the digital space.

For July 2025, the Network secured the No. 20 spot in Tubular Labs’ Leadership Worldwide ranking, making GMA Network the highest-ranking media company in the Entertainment and Media category in Southeast Asia.

For the said period, GMA Network ‘s social media properties garnered a combined total of 5.6 billion video views: 2.9 billion on Facebook, 1.5 billion on TikTok, 1.0 billion on YouTube, and 198 million on Instagram. Year-to-date data also shows GMA Network leading with over 20 billion video views across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, surpassing ABS-CBN's 16 billion video views.

Further, based on data from social media management platform Sprout Social, the Network’s official account on X tallied 2.9 million and 14.5 million engagements on Instagram as of August 26, surpassing ABS-CBN’s 1.5 million on X and 12.8 million engagements on Instagram.

Data from Tubular Labs also show that GMA Network’s official accounts on Facebook and TikTok tallied 146 million and 250 million engagements, respectively, outperforming ABS-CBN’s 137 million on Facebook and 218 million engagements on TikTok.

GMANetwork.com also ranked as the country’s top news and information platform, based on July 2025 data from Similarweb Top Websites Country Rank. It surpassed Inquirer.net, ABS-CBN, Philstar.com, and Rappler in the Local News and Media Publisher category.

DZBB and Barangay LS Dominate Mega Manila

GMA Network's flagship radio stations Super Radyo DZBB 594 kHz and Barangay LS 97.1 Forever! retained their dominance of Mega Manila airwaves, according to July 2025 data from Nielsen Radio Audience Measurement (RAM).

Super Radyo DZBB tallied a 39.9 percent audience share, outperforming its closest competitors DZMM Radyo Patrol 630 (15.1 percent) and DWWW 774 (14.9 percent).

Barangay LS 97.1 Forever!, on the other hand, secured a significant lead with a 45.5 percent audience share, surpassing nearest competitors 90.7 Love Radio (18.8 percent) and Wish 107.5 (11.4 percent).

As it marks its 75th anniversary, GMA Network further strengthens its commitment to innovation by producing compelling narratives and creating content that entertains, informs, and resonates with audiences in the Philippines and beyond. PR