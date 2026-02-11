GMA Network levels up digital entertainment with GMA Play

GMA Network, the country's leading media company, takes digital entertainment to the next level with GMA Play, now the official name of the GMA Network app.

As GMA's premier entertainment and news streaming platform, GMA Play brings Kapuso content closer to viewers, keeping them entertained with the latest programs and informed about the latest news developments. Through the video streaming app, netizens can also revisit and enjoy once again GMA’s previous binge-worthy hits anytime, anywhere.

Designed for today's fast-paced, mobile-centric lifestyle, GMA Play offers entertainment experiences curated to evolving viewing habits. With a diverse lineup that includes drama, romance, comedy, fantasy, news and documentaries, beloved Asianovelas, a diverse selection of local and foreign movies, and many more Kapuso content, netizens can play them all with the flexibility and convenience made possible through GMA Play.

Enjoying the programs and entertainment offerings of GMA Play is easy across devices. Viewers can download GMA Play on their smartphones from the App Store or Google Play Store or they can stream via www.gmanetwork.com/gmaplay. It is also available on Smart TVs with Google TV for convenient, seamless, and anytime viewing on a bigger screen.

Current users of the GMA Network app can simply update the app to access GMA Play – no separate download is needed.

With digital platforms constantly transforming viewing habits and content preferences, GMA Network further underscores its commitment to innovation and storytelling that resonates across global audiences through GMA Play.

For more news and updates, visit www.GMANetwork.com. PR