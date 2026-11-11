GMA Network unveils 2026 Christmas ID

THIS Christmas, GMA Network shares an inspiring message of light, love, and hope through its 2026 Christmas Station ID, "Liwanag Natin Ang Isa't Isa" (“We Are Each Other’s Light”).

Amid today's challenges and uncertainties, GMA Network, together with its Kapuso artists and personalities, encourages Filipinos to be a source of light for one another — because even through the smallest act of love, kindness, compassion, and generosity, each person can make a big difference.

At the heart of this year's Christmas Station ID is the powerful symbolism of sharing one's light with others, with beloved Kapuso artists and personalities lighting their own candles and sharing the glow, offering the heartfelt message, "Kayang paliwanagin ang pinakamadilim na gabi, 'pag pinagsama-sama ang ilaw na taglay natin" (“Even the darkest night can be made bright when we bring together the light that each of us carries”).

Bringing this inspiring message to life is an ensemble of the biggest Kapuso stars, respected broadcast journalists, public affairs personalities, radio hosts, and up-and-coming artists, joined by special guests who will be seen for the first time in a GMA Christmas Station ID.

Each lit candle passed from one person to the next is a symbol of the love and kindness everyone has to share. Together, these flames reflect the beauty of a community united by compassion, generosity, and the spirit of bringing light into one another’s lives.

Adding warmth to the celebration of the yuletide season is the Christmas Station ID jingle, performed by some of the Network’s talented and vibrant singers, with lyrics written by Christine Autor and composition and arrangement by Jade Mark G. Ferreras.

The much-anticipated lyric video of “Liwanag Natin Ang Isa’t Isa” will also be available on GMA’s official social media platforms and website very soon.

This Christmas, GMA hopes to remind everyone that comfort and strength can be found in one another, and together, they can make even the darkest night shine brighter.

Viewers can join their favorite Kapuso stars in celebrating and spreading the warmth, light, and magic of the season by watching the GMA Network 2026 Christmas Station ID on GMA Network's official YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as on www.GMANetwork.com. PR