GMA Network unveils 'Ganito Ang Paskong Pinoy: Puno ng Pasasalamat'

GMA Network celebrates the Christmas season with its 2024 Christmas Station ID, "Ganito Ang Paskong Pinoy: Puno ng Pasasalamat." Launched on Monday, November 11, following "24 Oras," the heartwarming video places gratitude at the center of the holiday celebration – serving as a timely reminder and tribute to what Paskong Pinoy really is.

Being one with the Filipino, GMA Network wholeheartedly embraces a culture of gratitude as Filipinos come together to celebrate the season with and give thanks to the Lord, family, friends, and loved ones. Approaching its 75th anniversary next year, the Kapuso Network reflects on its journey with deep appreciation for the unwavering support of Filipino audiences.

GMA Network also aims to express its heartfelt gratitude by continuously giving back. Through GMA Kapuso Foundation (GMAKF)’s Christmas project "Give A Gift: Alay sa Batang Pinoy," donors are encouraged to spread more cheer and hope during the holiday season with donations that will provide children and their families with Noche Buena food packs.