GMA Network continues to strengthen its commitment to meaningful, values-driven, and public service-oriented storytelling, earning multiple recognitions at two prestigious award-giving bodies: the 48th Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) and the 14th Makatao Awards for Media Excellence.

At the 48th CMMA, Saksi was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Best News Program, marking a significant milestone for the long-running late-night newscast and its continued commitment to providing timely, accurate, and relevant news to the public.

GMA Regional TV likewise strengthened its presence in regional journalism, with the newscast One North Central Luzon winning Best News Program.

Meanwhile, GMA Public Affairs continued to showcase its excellence in public service journalism and storytelling. The multi-awarded program Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho won Best Public Service Program, while the award-winning special documentary Broken Roads, Broken Promises hosted by Dingdong Dantes, took home the award for Best TV Special.

GMA Entertainment Group’s Family Feud Philippines was recognized as Best Entertainment Program.

In the field of educational and cultural programming, DOST’s Siyensikat: Pinoy Popular Science Para sa Lahat, which airs on Dobol B TV on GTV and Super Radyo DZBB 594 kHz, won Best Adult Educational/Cultural Program.

Several GMA programs and initiatives also received special citations for their contributions to media excellence, education, and values formation.

The country’s longest-running gag show, Bubble Gang, earned a Special Citation for Best Comedy Program.

GMA Public Affairs podcast I-Listen, hosted by Kara David, and DOST’s EksperTalk, which airs on Dobol B TV on GTV and DZBB, received Special Citations for Best Children and Youth Program.

GMA Network's values campaign Ganito Tayo, Kapuso!, which combined seven short films into one feature presentation, and Jesuit Communications Foundation Inc.’s Yakap: Pagninilay sa mga Turo ng Simbahan, which aired on GMA, each received a Special Citation for Best TV Special.

Meanwhile, GMA Network and its personalities also earned distinctions at the 14th Makatao Awards for Media Excellence.

Respected broadcast journalist Jessica Soho was named Best TV Public Affairs Program Host, while GMA Public Affairs’ long-running investigative program Reporter's Notebook won Best TV Public Affairs Program.

The Network’s socio-civic arm, GMA Kapuso Foundation (GMAKF), also received a Special Citation under the People-First Public Service Program category for its continued commitment to serving communities through humanitarian initiatives that uplift the lives of Filipinos in need.

Instituted by the Archdiocese of Manila, the Catholic Mass Media Awards recognizes outstanding work in print, radio, television, advertising, music, social media, and student media that promotes human values, Christian principles, and societal truth.

Meanwhile, the Makatao Awards for Media Excellence, organized annually by the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP), recognizes fair, balanced, and ethical reporting that promotes greater awareness and understanding of people and labor issues affecting organizations, communities, and the nation.

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