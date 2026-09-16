GMA News launches 'Usap-usapan' verification show

STARTING September 14, GMA News brings “Usap-usapan: What We Know So Far” to GTV—a new 30-minute news and information show airing Mondays to Fridays at 6 p.m. powered by TEAM TOTOO, the Network’s roster of seasoned and trusted journalists.

The show delivers the biggest and latest news developments, while putting trending claims, viral posts, rumors, and breaking stories to the test through verification journalism—investigating what is true, false, or unclear, while keeping viewers updated as facts develop.

Conversational and easy to follow, “Usap-usapan: What We Know So Far” delivers news in bold, punchy, snackable formats made for the way audiences consume information today, while staying true to the GMA News brand of credible journalism.

The show features a lineup of segments that bring its verification-driven approach to different kinds of stories. “We called, we checked, here’s the answer” – that is the show’s flex.

At the heart of “Usap-usapan: What We Know So Far” is Team Totoo—GMA News’ seasoned journalists who bring experience and expertise to every story. They check information, verify claims, and pursue the facts, helping viewers make sense of what’s trending with timely, accurate, and credible news.

Know what’s true and catch “Usap-usapan: What We Know So Far” beginning September 14, Mondays to Fridays, 6 p.m. on GTV before 24 Oras. PR