GMA Pictures’ ‘58th’ among PH films contenders for 99th Oscars

GMA Pictures’ 58th has been named one of the eight films shortlisted as contenders for the country’s official submission to the Best International Feature Film category of the 99th Academy Awards or the Oscars.

The Philippines’ official entry for the Best International Feature Film category will be announced on September 4, during the opening ceremony of the Philippine Film Industry Month with the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

Combining animation and archival footage, 58th honors the victims of the Maguindanao Massacre — widely regarded as the deadliest attack on journalists in history — and brings renewed attention to the story of Reynaldo "Bebot" Momay, whose body was never found and whose family continues to seek official recognition as the massacre's 58th victim.

The animated documentary also serves as the final film performance of the late Ricky Davao, who portrayed Reynaldo Momay.

Leading the cast is Glaiza de Castro, alongside Mikoy Morales, Marco Masa, Zyren Dela Cruz, and Biboy Ramirez.

Prior to 58th’s inclusion as one of the Philippines’ shortlist contenders for the Oscars, the film has already been making waves in various international movie festivals.

Earlier this year, the film made its world premiere at the 2026 International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), becoming the first GMA-produced film to screen at the prestigious festival. It was subsequently named among the festival’s Top 10 Audience Choice Films.

The film was also selected for the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, competing in the Contrechamp Feature Films category.

58th likewise received the Facing the Edge Award at New Zealand’s 2026 Doc Edge Festival, an Academy Awards-qualifying documentary festival.

Meanwhile, following its successful Philippine premiere at the 2026 Cinemalaya Film Festival last August, 58th will screen at the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF) in Los Angeles, California, on September 5 at 2 p.m. at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The animated documentary, directed by Carl Joseph Papa, is also set to head to the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), happening from October 6 to 15. The film will screen under the Documentary Showcase of BIFF’s Wide Angle section, alongside a lineup of bold and distinctive works.

Produced by GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures, 58th is creatively produced by Public Affairs SAVP for Documentaries Johnson Tam, together with Program Manager Ian Simbulan.