GMA Pictures’ releases satirical comedy, “Red Crown”

THE secret behind the crown is finally out, and it’s pure bardagulan everyone will love!

After weeks of social media frenzy surrounding the viral “Queen of the Islands” pageant, GMA Pictures officially pulled back the curtain on August 28, revealing that the much-talked-about contest is actually the central storyline of its upcoming satirical comedy film, Red Crown.

With star-studded candidate reveals, a record-breaking cash prize at stake, and viral pasarela walk videos, Queen of the Islands had pageant enthusiasts and the public passionately guessing and backing their favorite candidates. The plot twist? The highly anticipated contest is a major promo campaign for Red Crown.

Bardagulan kung bardagulan!

But Red Crown isn't just for hard-core pageant fans—it's a full-throttle comedy designed to make everyone root for their bets! Directed by Dominic Zapata, with a screenplay by Kit Villanueva and Ken de Leon, the film dives headfirst into the hilariously brutal, “laban kung laban” world of pageantry, capturing the stories behind the glitz, gowns, and killer walks. Moviegoers are sure to be glued to their seats, constantly guessing who will outsmart the competition and take home the crown.

The film features a massive lineup of real-life pageant royalty and Sparkle stars: Yana Aduana, Alethea Ambrosio, Ara Arida, Herlene Budol, Skye Chua, Faith da Silva, Michelle Marquez Dee, Haley Dizon, MJ Encabo, Shuvee Etrata, Gazini Ganados, Rein Hillary, Maika Kemmochi, MJ Lastimosa, Aira Lopez, Sanya Lopez, Ahtisa Manalo, AZ Martinez, Ashley Ortega, Vanessa Peña, Sandy Riccio, Jade Tecson, Tarah Valencia, Yna Angela Uy, and Yza Thalia Uy.

The first phase of the film’s promo featured carefully crafted teasers, including official social media handles for Queen of the Islands, candidate posters, behind-the-scenes videos of pageant rehearsals, a rundown of pageant sponsors, and even a "pageant presentation” attended by pageant press and pageant content creators.

GMA Pictures promises this is just the beginning, with more cast members and storyline details to be unveiled soon.

Who will be the Queen of the Islands?

Red Crown hits cinemas nationwide this October.

Follow the social media accounts of GMA Pictures and Queen of the Islands for more announcements.

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