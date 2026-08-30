GMA Public Affairs wins Gold, Bronze at ContentAsia Awards 2026

GMA Public Affairs once again brought pride to the Philippines as two of its acclaimed productions earned top honors at the 2026 ContentAsia Awards, with “Broken Roads, Broken Promises” taking home a Gold award and “Corruption Series: A Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho Special Report” winning Bronze.

The special documentary “Broken Roads, Broken Promises” won Gold under the Best Factual Entertainment Programme Made in Asia for a Single Asia Market category.

Headlined by multi-awarded actor Dingdong Dantes, “Broken Roads, Broken Promises” takes viewers on a compelling journey across the Philippines, bringing them face-to-face with the victims of systemic failure—where funds meant to protect communities from flooding were lost to corruption, leading to real floods that drown homes, schools, hospitals, and dreams.

Meanwhile, “Corruption Series: A Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho Special Report” earned a Bronze award in the Best Current Affairs Programme Made in Asia for a Single Market in Asia category.

The special report is part of Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho’s ongoing coverage of corruption and questionable government projects. Through in-depth reports, the program highlights issues involving public funds and the communities affected.

These latest recognitions add to GMA Public Affairs’ growing list of international accolades and highlight GMA Network’s commitment to producing relevant, impactful, and distinctly Filipino stories that resonate with audiences both locally and across Asia.

The winners of the 7th ContentAsia Awards were announced during a live awarding ceremony held last August 27 in Bangkok, Thailand. This year’s awards recognized more than 180 programs from across Asia, representing television broadcasters, production companies, streamers, and online platforms.

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