GMA rolls out new shows this 2026

GMA Network, the country's leading media company, ushers in 2026 with a dynamic collection of fresh, original programs and must-watch movies. Featuring highly engaging storytelling and the finest Filipino talent, the lineup showcases world-class entertainment audiences wouldn’t want to miss.

GMA Prime: Full Throttle Action Unleashed

Kicking off the new year is GMA Prime's slate of action-packed stories, intriguing dramas, and popular fan-favorite programs.

Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes headlines "The Master Cutter," a pulse-pounding action series that explores the life of a humble tailor secretly living a double life. The series features a powerhouse cast led by Paolo Contis, Max Collins, Jo Berry, Shuvee Etrata, Charlie Flemming, awarded child star Sienna Stevens.

The adrenaline continues with "Never Say Die," which marks the first on-screen pairing of Star of the Next Gen Jillian Ward and Pambansang Ginoo David Licauco. The action-drama series unfolds in a world where truth is dangerous, justice comes at a price, and there's only one vow worth keeping: Never. Say. Die. The series also stars Jisoo, Raheel Bhyria, Angelu de Leon, and Raymart Santiago.

Meanwhile, intrigue and mystery take the spotlight in "The Secrets of Hotel 88," a gripping mystery drama featuring the stars from the first “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition,” including Mika Salamanca and Brent Manalo, AZ Martinez, Ralph de Leon, River Joseph, Klarisse De Guzman, Esnyr, Xyriel Manabat, Josh Ford, Kira Balinger, Dustin Yu, Bianca de Vera, and Will Ashley. The series delves into blood ties being tested, and what happens when long-buried truths begin to surface.

Completing GMA Prime’s lineup are medical drama "Code Gray," bannered by Asia's Multimedia Star Alden Richards, "Hari ng Tondo," with Primetime Action Hero Ruru Madrid, plus "Firewall," and "Whispers from Heaven." Fans can also look forward to more of "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre."

GMA Afternoon Prime: Compelling Drama and Unforgettable Stories

GMA Afternoon Prime heats up 2026 with emotionally charged drama filled with intrigue, romance, unexpected twists, and unforgettable moments.

"House of Lies" marks the return of Beauty Gonzalez and Kris Bernal, alongside Martin del Rosario and Mike Tan. This intense drama pits two women, shaped by trauma and survival, in a battle fueled by betrayal, family secrets, and a life-or-death struggle.

Immense talent and long-lost dreams come together in the drama “Born to Shine." Kapuso singers Zephanie, Olive May, and leading man Michael Sager navigate the world of music, entertainment, and rivalry, all while trying to make their dreams come true as the next P-Pop idol.

"Apoy sa Dugo" stars Elle Villanueva and Derrick Monasterio with Ashley Ortega. The psychological drama thriller explores the story of two women involved in an intense, destructive sibling rivalry rooted in betrayal.

Rounding up the GMA Afternoon Prime lineup is "A Mother's Tale." The drama follows the intertwined lives of two women whose contrasting approaches to motherhood lead to deep, emotional conflicts and heartbreak, which can only be healed by selfless, unconditional love.

Non-Stop Laughter, Fun, and Entertainment

Comedy goes beyond the studio in the new "The Boobay and Tekla Show on the Go!" The comedic duo of Boobay and Tekla brings laughter and entertainment to everyday spaces such as malls, shopping centers, colleges, universities, workplaces, and amusement parks, further engaging people and turning the ordinary into laugh-out-loud moments.

"The People Have Spoken” delivers all-around fun to audiences. Part quiz show, part talk show, the program features contestants answering a series of pop-culture questions relevant to everyday Filipinos, with active interaction with the live studio audience.

Also returning in 2026 are "The Voice Kids 2026" and the new season of "Stars on the Floor."

The collegiate sports spirit lives on as the live broadcast of the NCAA continues with Season 101’s volleyball tournament and cheerleading competition.

Asian drama fans are in a for a treat with “Innocent Lies,” “Bitter Sweet Home,” “DNA Lover,” “You Touched My Heart,” “Crazy x Rich,” “23:23,” “Cold Blooded Intern,” “Branding in Seongsu,” “The Sweet Blood,” “Love Hurts,” “Numbers,” “Hide,” and “Delightfully Deceitful.”

Original Cinematic Offerings, Television Premieres, and More

GMA Network continues to elevate Filipino storytelling with original, world-class films debuting in 2026.

Leading the slate is "58th," an animated documentary film produced by GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures, and directed by award-winning filmmaker Carl Joseph Papa. The film pays tribute to the victims of the Maguindanao massacre, which remains one of the darkest chapters in Philippine history, and highlights the story of Reynaldo "Bebot" Momay, the 58th victim of the massacre.

In collaboration with Twenty Manila, GMA Pictures brings to the big screen "Ella Arcangel,"an animated film adaptation of a young girl who battles men and mythical monsters in the city, based on the acclaimed 2017 comic book series by Julius Villanueva and directed by National Book Awardee Mervin Malonzo.

GMA Pictures joins forces with Mentorque Productions for the horror feature "Huwag Kang Titingin." The film stars Sofia Pablo, Allen Ansay, Marco Masa, Michael Sager, Sean Lucas, Kira Balinger, Josh Ford, Anthony Constantino, Charlie Fleming, Shuvee Etrata, and Sherilyn Reyes, under the helm of director Frasco Mortiz and written/creatively produced by Ays De Guzman.

More world-class movies are coming to television screens in 2026, from acclaimed and popular Filipino films such as "Balota," "Firefly," "Playtime," “Mananambal,” "Shake, Rattle & Roll: Extreme," to Hollywood blockbusters "Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” "Meg 2: The Trench," "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," and "Top Gun: Maverick." With movies spanning a wide variety of genres, audiences have their pick of films to enjoy.

As GMA Network wraps up its milestone celebration of its 75th anniversary in 2025, it surges into 2026 with an expansive, exciting slate of programs comprised of powerful originals, returning favorites, and top-notch global content. With an unwavering commitment to creative innovation, GMA Network continues to bring stories that resonate, inspire, and endure, bringing Filipino audiences together anywhere in the world.