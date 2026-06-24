Go calls for youth law review after Tacloban school shooting

DABAWENYO Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said the fatal shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, Leyte should prompt a serious review of existing youth-related laws, school safety rules, and mental health interventions, particularly after reports that the suspects themselves were minors.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Youth, condoled with the families of those who died and were injured in the incident, while stressing that authorities and policymakers must examine whether current laws and regulations are enough to prevent similar tragedies.

“Nakikiramay ako sa mga pamilya at mahal sa buhay ng mga nasawi at mga nasugatan sa karumal-dumal na pamamaril ngayong araw sa San Jose National High School sa Tacloban City, Leyte. Bilang isang magulang, napakasakit tanggapin ang trahedyang ito, lalo na’t mga kabataan at mag-aaral ang naging biktima,” Go said.

He said the incident raises serious concerns not only on security inside schools, but also on the condition of young people who may be exposed to violence, bullying, trauma, and other risks.

“Schools are supposed to be zones of peace and learning. It is deeply troubling that our students are exposed to such unnecessary risks instead of being able to focus on their studies. What is even more alarming are reports that the suspects themselves are minors,” Go said.

The Tacloban City incident has also placed renewed attention on the country’s juvenile justice framework. Republic Act No. 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, governs cases involving children at risk and children in conflict with the law. It was later amended by RA 10630, which strengthened the juvenile justice system and created the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council.

Go said the tragedy should lead to a careful review of existing measures if gaps are found.

“Tututukan ko ang isyung ito. Kung merong dapat ayusin sa mga kasalukuyang batas, katulad ng Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, as amended, at mga regulasyon, ayusin na natin ngayon. Huwag na nating hintayin pang merong panibagong trahedya na naman,” he said.

Go also called on concerned agencies to determine how the firearm was obtained and brought inside the school, especially following reports that the suspects were minors. He also appealed to the public not to spread unverified information while authorities are still establishing the facts.

“Bilang Chairman ng Senate Committee on Youth, mariin akong nananawagan sa mga kinauukulang ahensya ng pamahalaan na magsagawa ng immediate and full investigation kung paano nakakuha at naipasok ang baril na dala ng mga suspek na pawang mga menor de edad. Nanawagan din ako sa ating mga kababayan na huwag magpakalat ng mga hindi kumpirmadong impormasyon upang hindi madagdagan ang pangamba ng publiko,” he said.

Initial public reports said the shooting took place on Monday, June 22, at San Jose National High School. Reports also said the suspects were minors, and that authorities were looking into bullying as one of the possible factors behind the incident.

In this context, Go’s mental health-related measures have also gained renewed relevance. He co-authored and co-sponsored RA 12080 or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act to enhance mental health support in basic educational institutions. Go also filed Senate Bill No. 176, which proposes the creation of Mental Health Offices in all public higher education institutions nationwide. The bill seeks to provide free counseling services, trained mental health professionals, and 24/7 mental health hotlines for students.

The measures aim to provide safe spaces for students, promote early intervention, and strengthen suicide prevention and mental health support in educational institutions. While the Tacloban City incident took place in a high school, Go has repeatedly pushed for stronger support systems for young people facing emotional distress, trauma, and other mental health concerns.

Go said his office remains ready to extend assistance to affected parents and students, within its capacity.

“Samantala, nananatiling bukas ang aking tanggapan upang makapagbigay ng tulong sa mga magulang at kabataang apektado ng insidente, sa abot ng aming makakaya,” Go said.

He closed his statement with prayers for the victims, the injured, and those who suffered trauma from the incident.

“My prayers are with the eternal rest of those who lost their lives, and for the healing of those who sustained injuries and trauma. It is my earnest hope and prayer that we will uncover the truth behind this tragedy and ensure that such an incident will never happen again,” Go said. PR