Go debunks Duterte’s death rumors with proof

The senator posted a picture on his Facebook page showing Duterte and his common-law wife, Honeylet Avanceña, eating.

“Alive and Eating! ‘Yan ang sagot ni Senator Bong Go sa mga kumakalat na fake news ngayon ukol sa kalagayan ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte (Alive and Eating! That is Senator Bong Go's response to the fake news currently circulating about the condition of former President Rodrigo Duterte,” Go said in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, July 17, 2024

This clarification comes after rumors of Duterte’s death spread on TikTok and other media platforms. A video of the former president struggling to walk onstage during the recent Maisug prayer rally was also shared online.

Duterte also posted the same set of pictures on his Facebook page, saying he was okay and enjoying a simple date night with his partner.

“Kamusta man ang tanan? Ok lang ko. Naa lang sa balay ug simple lang ang date night. Daghang salamat sa inyung pag ampo para nako (How is everyone? I'm okay. Just at home having a simple date night. Thank you very much for your prayers),” he wrote in a post the same day.

Several netizens expressed their support for the former president in the comments section, saying, "We love you Tatay Digong, stay healthy, and may God keep you and your family safe. We always support you."

It can be recalled that Duterte debunked rumors of his death during a live stream with Go on Facebook on June 20, 2024. He mentioned feeling well despite being 79 years old, denying having any illnesses, and emphasizing that he intends to live a long life. RGP