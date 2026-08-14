Go Green: Explore Davao beyond Kadayawan

Davao Bamboo Sanctuary and Ecological Park

With its lush surroundings and 32 bamboo varieties, including endemic species, the sanctuary showcases bamboo as both a natural resource and a sustainable material. Visitors can explore the grounds and take part in recreational activities that highlight the plant’s many uses. Species found in the area include dwarf bamboo, vine bamboo, Japanese bamboo, and the rare pink bamboo.

Growing community-based tourism

Davao’s mix of urban conveniences and rural landscapes gives visitors the chance to experience both city life and a slower pace closer to nature.

The city government is also looking to expand ecotourism in rural communities, where tourism can create livelihood opportunities while protecting natural and cultural resources.

The Department of Tourism-Davao Region and the Davao City Tourism Operations Office are exploring the development of Community-Based Tourism (CBT) in Tambobong in Baguio District and Datu Salumay in Marilog District.

The initiative involves Indigenous Peoples communities in the areas and the Philippine Eagle Foundation, with the communities taking the lead in developing potential tourism sites.

The goal is to create livelihood opportunities while allowing communities to protect their cultural traditions and natural surroundings.

Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz, chairperson of the Committee on Trade, Commerce, Industry, Tourism and Beautification, said on June 23, 2026, that the city needs a CBT framework to guide sustainable tourism development with Indigenous communities.

She said such a framework could help promote inclusive growth, preserve cultural heritage, and support sustainable community development.

The CTOO is working on a proposed framework for a CBT ordinance and coordinating with government agencies, stakeholders, and legislators.

Kadayawan beyond the parade

Kadayawan remains Davao’s biggest celebration of culture and abundance, honoring the city’s 11 ethnolinguistic tribes and highlighting the heritage, traditions, and diversity that shape the city.

This year’s celebration carries the theme “We Are One, KadayawOne!” with the tagline “KadayawOne All Over the City: Best Kadayawan Experience.”

The Great Kadayawan Weekend begins Aug. 14 with Agong ug Kulintangan sa Kadayawan, followed by Dula Kadayawan and Konsiyerto Kadayawan on Aug. 15.

The celebration culminates on Aug. 16 with the Pamulak ug Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan Parade and the Indak-Indak Grand Showdown.

For visitors looking beyond the crowds, Davao’s natural attractions offer another way to experience the city — one that connects tourism with conservation, community, and the land that makes the celebration possible. RGP