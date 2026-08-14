Go Green: Explore Davao beyond Kadayawan

AS THE monthlong Kadayawan celebration gets underway, local and international visitors are arriving in Davao City to experience its colorful festivities, abundant harvest, and rich culture.
But the city offers more than parades and celebrations. For those looking to slow down and reconnect with nature, Davao has a growing range of ecotourism destinations that offer outdoor experiences while supporting conservation and local communities.
Explore Davao’s ecotourism sites
Philippine Eagle Foundation. About 44 minutes from downtown, the Philippine Eagle Center gives visitors a chance to see the country’s national bird up close while learning about conservation. The facility also shelters other wildlife, making it both an educational and recreational destination.
Eden Nature Park and Resort
Located in the southern part of the city, Eden offers a nature-filled escape with forest areas, trails, and diverse flora and fauna. Visitors can also enjoy views of Davao Gulf and Mount Apo.
Gran Verde Family Farm/Kakaw Lakaw
Davao’s reputation as the Philippines’ chocolate capital makes a cacao farm visit a natural addition to any itinerary. Kakaw Lakaw takes visitors through cacao farms and the production process, from growing and harvesting beans to turning them into chocolate. The experience also highlights sustainable production and marketing practices.
Malagos Garden Resort
Nature, agriculture, and conservation come together at Malagos, which features gardens, a butterfly sanctuary, a chocolate museum, and bird-related attractions. The resort gives visitors several ways to explore Davao’s natural environment while learning about sustainable practices.
Davao Bamboo Sanctuary and Ecological Park
With its lush surroundings and 32 bamboo varieties, including endemic species, the sanctuary showcases bamboo as both a natural resource and a sustainable material. Visitors can explore the grounds and take part in recreational activities that highlight the plant’s many uses. Species found in the area include dwarf bamboo, vine bamboo, Japanese bamboo, and the rare pink bamboo.
Growing community-based tourism
Davao’s mix of urban conveniences and rural landscapes gives visitors the chance to experience both city life and a slower pace closer to nature.
The city government is also looking to expand ecotourism in rural communities, where tourism can create livelihood opportunities while protecting natural and cultural resources.
The Department of Tourism-Davao Region and the Davao City Tourism Operations Office are exploring the development of Community-Based Tourism (CBT) in Tambobong in Baguio District and Datu Salumay in Marilog District.
The initiative involves Indigenous Peoples communities in the areas and the Philippine Eagle Foundation, with the communities taking the lead in developing potential tourism sites.
The goal is to create livelihood opportunities while allowing communities to protect their cultural traditions and natural surroundings.
Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz, chairperson of the Committee on Trade, Commerce, Industry, Tourism and Beautification, said on June 23, 2026, that the city needs a CBT framework to guide sustainable tourism development with Indigenous communities.
She said such a framework could help promote inclusive growth, preserve cultural heritage, and support sustainable community development.
The CTOO is working on a proposed framework for a CBT ordinance and coordinating with government agencies, stakeholders, and legislators.
Kadayawan beyond the parade
Kadayawan remains Davao’s biggest celebration of culture and abundance, honoring the city’s 11 ethnolinguistic tribes and highlighting the heritage, traditions, and diversity that shape the city.
This year’s celebration carries the theme “We Are One, KadayawOne!” with the tagline “KadayawOne All Over the City: Best Kadayawan Experience.”
The Great Kadayawan Weekend begins Aug. 14 with Agong ug Kulintangan sa Kadayawan, followed by Dula Kadayawan and Konsiyerto Kadayawan on Aug. 15.
The celebration culminates on Aug. 16 with the Pamulak ug Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan Parade and the Indak-Indak Grand Showdown.
For visitors looking beyond the crowds, Davao’s natural attractions offer another way to experience the city — one that connects tourism with conservation, community, and the land that makes the celebration possible. RGP