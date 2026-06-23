Go sends relief aid to quake-stricken areas of Sarangani Province, Koronadal City

FOLLOWING the recent earthquake that affected communities in Sarangani Province and nearby areas in Mindanao, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go dispatched his Malasakit Team on June 19 to provide relief assistance to residents in Malungon and Maasim in Sarangani Province, and Koronadal City in South Cotabato.

The initiative aimed to help affected families cope with the impact of the disaster and support their recovery efforts as they continue to rebuild after the calamity.

Expressing concern for the safety and well-being of affected communities, Go reiterated his appeal for vigilance and preparedness during calamities.

“Sa mga nasalanta, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ng buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa,” Go said in a message.

In Malungon, Sarangani, Go’s Malasakit Team distributed 400 food packs to earthquake victims.

Meanwhile, 300 food packs were provided to affected residents in Maasim, Sarangani.

In Koronadal City, 400 food packs were likewise distributed to residents affected by the earthquake.

In total, 1,100 earthquake victims received relief assistance from Senator Go through his Malasakit Team during the June 19 relief operations.

Beyond immediate relief efforts, Go underscored the importance of strengthening the country’s disaster resilience and emergency response systems. He highlighted Republic Act No. 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he principally authored and co-sponsored. The law mandates the establishment of safe, disaster-resilient evacuation centers in every city and municipality nationwide, ensuring that displaced families have access to secure and dignified temporary shelters during times of crisis.

The senator also renewed his call for the passage of Senate Bill No. 415, which seeks to establish a Rental Housing Subsidy Program that would provide financial assistance to displaced families and informal settler households, helping them secure safe and affordable housing while recovering from disasters and other emergencies. PR