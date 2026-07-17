Go underscores sustained gov’t aid

SENATOR Christopher "Bong" Go on Wednesday, July 15, underscored the need for sustained government assistance to help families recover from fire incidents as his Malasakit Team, in coordination with the local government of Davao City, provided aid to 1,031 fire-affected residents through separate relief activities in Barangay 23-C.

"Sa kabila ng mga pagsubok, nandito kami upang maglingkod at tumulong sa inyo sa abot ng aming makakaya. Huwag kayong mawawalan ng pag-asa, dahil kasama ninyo kami sa bawat hakbang patungo sa mas magandang kinabukasan," Go said in a video message.

The morning activity, held at the Barangay 23-C Covered Court, benefited 104 individuals, including 43 from Barangay 75-A, 42 from Barangay 37-D, and 19 from Barangay Buhangin.

Later that day, Go addressed beneficiaries through a video call during a second activity at the same venue, where assistance was provided to 927 victims, including 202 from Barangay 76-A, 95 from Barangay Magtuod, 231 from Barangay Monteverde, and 399 from Barangay 23-C.

All beneficiaries received snacks, pens, and shirts, while selected recipients were also provided with shoes and watch.

"Maraming salamat sa inyong tiwala at suporta. Bilang inyong lingkod, patuloy akong magsusumikap na isulong ang mga programa at proyekto na makapagpapagaan ng inyong buhay. Sama-sama nating haharapin ang mga hamon upang matugunan ang inyong mga pangangailangan," he assured.

The senator likewise highlighted Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, which he principally authored and co-sponsored.

The measure strengthens the country's firefighting capabilities by providing modern equipment, improving personnel training, and enhancing institutional support for the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Highlighting the need to institutionalize government assistance for Filipinos facing emergencies and financial hardship, Go cited the Senate's approval on second reading of Senate Bill No. 1966, or the proposed Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) Act, on May 4. As the bill's author and co-sponsor, he said the measure seeks to ensure that financial assistance is delivered more efficiently, consistently, and transparently to qualified beneficiaries nationwide.

Go then reaffirmed his commitment to making healthcare services more accessible, pointing to the continued expansion of the Malasakit Centers program, which streamlines access to medical assistance by bringing key government agencies together under one roof.

As the principal author and sponsor of RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, Go helped institutionalize the program to provide sustained medical assistance to indigent patients. To date, 167 Malasakit Centers have been established nationwide, assisting more than 17 million Filipinos. In Davao City, patients may avail themselves of services at the Southern Philippines Medical Center's Malasakit Center.

Reaffirming his commitment to public service, Go emphasized that improving the lives of ordinary Filipinos will continue to guide his legislative work.

"Lagi ko pong uunahin ang mga programang makakatulong sa mga Pilipino," he said. PR