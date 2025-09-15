Go vows to pursue initiatives amid change in leadership

DABAWENYO Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has reaffirmed his commitment to health reform despite the change in the chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, a post he held for six years. Recently, Senator Risa Hontiveros was elected the new chairperson of the committee.

During the Senate plenary session on September 9, Go offered his congratulations to Hontiveros and acknowledged the inevitability of leadership changes. He also admitted that the leadership change saddens him: “Nakakalungkot man po, pero ganyan talaga ang buhay (It may be sad, but that’s really how life is), but I am ready to work with the majority as Vice Chairperson of the Committee on Health and part of the Minority.”

Go also promised to continue the initiatives he has led for the health sector.

“Magpapatuloy po ang aking adhikain para sa kalusugan ng ating mamamayan. Hindi ako andito para sa pulitika. Patuloy ang serbisyo at malasakit ko sa ating kapwa Pilipino. I am here for the sick, for the struggling, for the hopeless and the helpless),” he stated.

Go’s committee chairmanship

Go has served as Chairperson of the Committee on Health and Demography since July 22, 2019, through much of the 18th, 19th, and into the 20th Congresses, totaling about six years. He reflected on leading the health panel during “particularly difficult times”.

“It is an honor to have served as the Chairperson of the Committee on Health and Demography for six years. And I thank our colleagues for entrusting to me this Committee during the crucial times for our healthcare system. Ours was not an easy task. We had to address immediate concerns that came up as we were battling the Covid-19 pandemic. And I am proud that we have accomplished so much in the Committee during the past two Congresses.”

Among his major legislative achievements, Go highlighted Republic Act No. 11463, the Malasakit Centers Act, passed during the 18th Congress, establishing “Malasakit Centers” in all DOH-run hospitals, including the Philippine General Hospital, to streamline access to medical assistance from DOH, DSWD, PCSO, and PhilHealth.

“Even before the pandemic, I am glad that I was able to author and sponsor Republic Act 11463, during the 18th Congress, or the Malasakit Centers Act. To date, more than 17 million patients were catered to by Malasakit Centers.”

He also cited Republic Act No. 11959, the Regional Specialty Centers Act, aimed at setting up specialty medical centers throughout the Philippines.

“Nakakuha tayo ng unanimous support from our colleagues sa pagpasa ng batas na ito. Prayoridad po ito ng then Senate President Migz Zubiri na magkaroon po ng mga specialty centers sa buong Pilipinas (We obtained unanimous support from our colleagues for the passage of this law. This was a priority of then Senate President Migz Zubiri — to establish specialty centers throughout the Philippines). We were also able to successfully sponsor the passage of 92 laws to upgrade and establish public hospitals all over the country.”

Go emphasized his push for “Super Health Centers” for communities, enabling primary health services closer to where people live — check-ups, consultations, minor operations, laboratory work, and maternity care.

He also underscored his oversight work. The committee under his chairmanship held monthly hearings on PhilHealth, to monitor and push reforms, and followed through with the implementation of the Universal Health Care Law.

He noted changes in benefit packages (including optometric, dental, and emergency outpatient benefits), increased case rates, and improvements for common disease coverage.

On the other hand, he recalled the removal of several policies described as pre-judicial for poor Filipinos: the “Single Period of Confinement Policy” (which barred coverage for a second illness of the same kind within 90 days), the 24-Hour Confinement Policy, and the “45-Day Benefit Limit.”

Go also promised that he would maintain vigilance: “I will continue with my crusade for more health reforms as we seek to bring government medical and healthcare services closer to our people, particularly the poor. I will not waver with our commitment. I will not hesitate to help our people. I will not stop working until our people, especially the poor, have the medical and healthcare services they so deserve.”

Hontiveros as Health committee chair

Meanwhile, Risa Hontiveros brings her own record of accomplishments to her leadership of the Health committee. She first joined the Senate in 2016 and was re-elected in 2022.

During the 17th Congress (2016-2019), she served as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography while also chairing the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality.

Among her landmark achievements are being the principal sponsor or author of the Mental Health Act of 2016 (RA 11036), which established a legal framework for mental health services to be integrated into community-based health systems and required psychiatric, psychosocial, and neurologic services in all regional, provincial, and tertiary hospitals.

She was also the principal sponsor of the Expanded Maternity Leave Law (RA 11210), increasing maternity leave from 60 to 105 days.

Other significant laws she helped pass during that same period include the Safe Spaces Act (RA 11313), which penalizes gender-based harassment in public spaces (“Bawal Bastos Law”), the Universal Health Care Act (RA 11223), the Anti-Hospital Deposit Act (RA 10932), the Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act (RA 11148), the Philippine HIV and Aids Policy Act (RA 11166), mandatory PhilHealth coverage for persons with disabilities (RA 11228), and the Speech-Language Pathology Act (RA 11249).

Hontiveros also played a key role in pushing for mental health implementation via Department of Health administrative orders, such as DOH’s Administrative Order that established frameworks for mental health programs in rural health units, barangay health stations, and communities, which complemented her legislative efforts.

Although Go is no longer chair, he pledged continuity:

As Hontiveros assumes chairmanship, the Senate Health Committee enters a new chapter displaying accumulated achievements from both senators. With Go’s leadership spanning from mid-2019 to early September 2025, and Hontiveros’ record of health and gender-related legislation dating back to her early years in the Senate, expectations are that recent reforms will be maintained and new initiatives pursued.