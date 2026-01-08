Golden Grab Awards honor top innovators in restaurant and grocery service

Grab Philippines honored the country’s top-performing restaurants and retailers at the Golden Grab Awards 2025, recognizing merchants that have set the "Gold Standard" in an increasingly integrated online-to-offline economy.

Top honors for the night went to homegrown milk tea giant Serenitea, which was named GrabFood Merchant of the Year for National Brands, alongside JT’s Manukan Grille, which secured the title for Nationwide Chains, and Oh Mango, which took home the award for Citywide Merchants in Metro Manila.

The awards ceremony, attended by hundreds of Grab merchant-partners from across the Philippines, highlighted the evolution of the superapp from an on-demand delivery service into a broader ecosystem that drives growth across both digital and physical storefronts.

This shared trajectory of growth was highlighted by EJ dela Vega, Grab Philippines Head of Deliveries and Chief Commercial Officer, who emphasized the platform’s role as an active, dedicated ally of merchant-partners as they vie for business growth.

“We know that trust is earned day by day, order by order. And the only way we can repay that trust is by remaining steadfast in our commitment to be the unwavering force behind the growth ambition of our merchant-partners,” Dela Vega shared during the Golden Grab Awards night.

“Our pledge is simple: to be the partner that ensures when you dream big, you have the tools and the commercial business to achieve it” A defining standard of excellence The ceremony underscored the importance of consistency and quality across the board.

In the category of GrabFood Quality, Caramia Cakes & Gelato was honored as the Best Rated National Brand, while 24 Chicken was awarded Most Reliable National Brand for its operational efficiency.

For GrabMart, Ever Supermarket and Cion’s Meat Shop were recognized as the Most Reliable merchants, ensuring consistent product availability and exceptional customer experience.

The awards also highlighted the "5-Star Eats" winners — top-performing city and community merchants maintaining the highest ratings. The roster included local favorites Mylene's Ensaymada and Banana Cake, Paya Street Coffee, Quarantea, and CBS Kitchen.

Retail growth leaders were acknowledged as "Category Captains" for GrabMart, with Pet Express (Pets), Watsons (Pharmacies), and Robinsons Supermarket (Supermarkets) recognized as top sales performers setting the standard for excellence.

Innovation in marketing was also a key focus. Southstar Drug and Davao Central Convenience Store were named Adoption Leaders for effectively maximizing Grab Marketing Solutions. Meanwhile, McDonald's was awarded the Data-Driven Impact Trailblazer for its precision campaigns, and Chowking took home the Loyalty Innovation Trailblazer award.

Setting the Gold Standard forward The event also spotlighted the industry's shift toward "hybrid" dining. JT’s Manukan Grille, Zhenbao Hotpot, and Feta Mediterranean were recognized as Best Dine-Out Merchants for maximizing deals to drive foot traffic. Greg Camacho, Director for Off-Platform Solutions, emphasized that the future lies in ensuring a gold-standard experience for consumers – whether in-app or in physical stores.

"Together, we are changing what it means to be a Grab merchant. Together, we are redefining what it means to be an omnichannel enterprise that’s fully capable of growing sales through both online and offline channels. Together, we are rewriting the playbook on how to win in an ever-evolving F&B industry.”