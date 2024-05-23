Golden sweep

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo is making significant strides in preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics, having recently amassed four gold medals at the 11th Senior Men's Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
The 24-year-old Tokyo Olympian showcased his dominance in the individual all-around (IAA), clinching gold for the first time with a score of 84.931 points on May 17. This marked a notable improvement from his silver performances in 2022 (Qatar) and 2023 (Singapore).
Yulo outshone Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan (84.632 points) and Abdullah Azimov of Uzbekistan (82.431 points), who secured the silver and bronze medals.
Expressing his gratitude on social media on Monday, May 20, Yulo said,
(Although I faced many trials, I remained confident because I knew you, Lord God, were always by my side. I am overjoyed to have performed with all my heart)."
He also said, "Sobrang humanga at proud din ako sa PHI MAG team sa ipina-kita nating performance, mas lalo pa nating pag igihan (I'm incredibly impressed and proud of the PHI MAG team for our performance. Let's strive for even greater heights). Yulo concluded, "Thank you so much, Lord, for always guiding and protecting us!"
The 2019 floor exercise world champion continued his impressive performance by topping the floor exercise on May 18 with a score of 14.933 points, surpassing Karimi (14.600) and Yang Yanzhi of China (14.200), who secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively.
He also asserted his dominance by claiming gold medals in both the vault and parallel bars events on May 19 for the third consecutive year.
Yulo thanked Team Philippines, Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion, his coaches, girlfriend Chloe, and his family. MLSA