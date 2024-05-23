Golden sweep

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo is making significant strides in preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics, having recently amassed four gold medals at the 11th Senior Men's Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The 24-year-old Tokyo Olympian showcased his dominance in the individual all-around (IAA), clinching gold for the first time with a score of 84.931 points on May 17. This marked a notable improvement from his silver performances in 2022 (Qatar) and 2023 (Singapore).

Yulo outshone Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan (84.632 points) and Abdullah Azimov of Uzbekistan (82.431 points), who secured the silver and bronze medals.

Expressing his gratitude on social media on Monday, May 20, Yulo said,