Got a GCash concern? Skip the social media public groups

WE get it—when you run into a concern on your app, lose your SIM card, or have a quick question about your money, you want answers fast. It is completely natural to look for quick solutions online. But if you are searching for customer support inside social media groups or public online forums, you might be walking straight into a trap that may compromise your personal and financial information.

Lately, we have seen a rise in fake/unauthorized social media public groups pretending to be "GCash Support" or “GCash Help Center.” These accounts are run by potential scammers who hang around social media online groups, waiting for users to post about an issue. They will look helpful, slide into your direct messages, or via generic email, and pretend they can fix your concern—but their real goal is to steal your personal information or worse, empty your wallet.

How to Get Real, Safe Help

You don’t have to risk your security to get your issues resolved. We have built official channels within the GCash ecosystem. Next time you need a hand, communicate ONLY through these OFFICIAL GCash Help Center channels:

● In-App Help Center: This is your fastest, most secure route. Just open your GCash app and tap Help Center or chat with Gigi to guide you through real-time fixes like reporting a lost SIM, handling wallet upgrades, or checking up on a payment.

● Visit the Official Help Center Online: For step-by-step guides or to submit a formal help ticket, go straight to help.gcash.com. (Always double-check the URL to make sure you're on the official site!)

● Call Our Hotline Numbers: If you are dealing with complex inquiries or concerns dial 2882 or (02) 7213-9999 [toll free for Globe network users] or Call via Internet [for all other networks] to speak directly with a live, trained GCash support agent[4] , available daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For urgent concerns like scams, fraud, lost or stolen phones, or unauthorized transactions, we also provide 24/7 support via these hotline numbers.

Remember!

● GCash will NEVER ask for your One-Time Password (OTP) or MPIN. No matter how convincing someone sounds, the moment they ask for these numbers, they are a scammer.

● GCash will NEVER slide into your DMs on social media to fix a transaction, handle a complaint, or request personal information.

● GCash customer service agents will NEVER ask for payment to resolve your concerns.

Your financial safety is our absolute top priority. Let’s outsmart the scammers together—ignore the unofficial help groups, protect your passwords, and always stick to the official GCash Help Center channels! PR