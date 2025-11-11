Gov. Cagas distributes chairs to DavSur Schools

GOV. Yvonne Roña Cagas led the distribution of hundreds of monobloc chairs to several public schools across Davao del Sur on Friday, November 7, 2025. The donation reached both elementary and secondary schools in Magsaysay, Malalag, Hagonoy, and Digos City, namely, Tacul Agricultural High School and Tacul Agricultural Senior High School; San Isidro Elementary School and Glamang Elementary School (Magsaysay); Ngub Primary School (Brgy. Mabini, Malalag); Apolonio R. Fuentes Sr. Elementary School (Brgy. Kibuaya, Hagonoy); and Pedro Basalan Elementary School (Brgy. Tres de Mayo, Digos City).

“Education will always be worth supporting,” Gov. Cagas said, adding in Cebuano, “Chair distribution sa atong mga public schools — gamay nga tabang, dakong epekto (“Chair distribution in our public schools — a small help with a big impact)!”

The governor framed the donation as a simple but practical intervention to improve classroom conditions and student comfort.

Why the chairs matter

School furniture is a basic, often overlooked part of the learning environment. In overcrowded or under-resourced classrooms, insufficient or broken seating can reduce students’ comfort, distract attention, and complicate classroom management — all of which can hamper learning, especially for younger pupils who need a stable, ergonomic place to write and read. The new monobloc chairs are intended to replace worn or missing seats and to help teachers make better use of classroom space.

Davao del Sur’s literacy picture — where the province stands

The latest Flemms (Functional Literacy, Education and Mass Media Survey) results for 2024 show a mixed literacy picture across the Davao Region. Davao del Sur (excluding Davao City) recorded a basic literacy rate of about 90.2 percent, meaning nine out of ten people aged 5 and over can read and write a simple message and do basic arithmetic. For functional literacy — the higher standard that measures the ability to read, compute, comprehend and use information in daily life — Davao del Sur recorded about 64.9 percent among the population aged 10 to 64. In other words, roughly two-thirds of Davao del Sur residents in the working-age bracket meet the functional literacy standard set by the survey.

These provincial figures are part of the national Flemms findings: the 2024 Flemms showed that nationally, basic literacy rose around the 90% mark, while functional literacy varies considerably between provinces and regions, exposing gaps that education policy and local programs must address.

What this means for local education policy

A functional literacy rate of about 65 percent highlights two linked realities for Davao del Sur:

Progress in reaching basic reading and writing skills — most children and adults now attain fundamental literacy.

Persistent gaps in deeper comprehension and practical application — a sizeable share of learners still struggle with higher-order literacy skills (critical reading, multi-step computations, applying information), skills that are crucial for employability and informed citizenship.

Small, targeted investments, like improving classroom furniture, ensuring adequate learning materials, teacher training on reading comprehension strategies, remedial programs for struggling learners, and community literacy initiatives, can help close that gap.

Gov. Cagas’ chair distribution is one practical step that addresses the day-to-day learning environment; sustained improvements, however, will require coordinated action by the provincial government, DepEd schools division offices, and community stakeholders.

On-the-ground reaction

School heads who received the chairs welcomed the donation as timely assistance, saying that they will inventory and assign the chairs to classrooms with the greatest need. CEA