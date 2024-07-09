Gov. Jubahib back in office

DAVAO del Norte Governor Edwin “Kuya Gov” Jubahib returned to office following two consecutive suspensions ordered by the Office of the President.

At the convocation program and mass held at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex Gymnasium on July 8, 2024, Jubahib expressed gratitude to officials and supporters for standing by him, both in person and on social media. He highlighted the provincial government’s achievements in infrastructure, agriculture, and law enforcement.

“Hindi tayo papayag na ang ibinoto ng tamang bayan ay basta nalang alisin sa pwesto nang walang konkretong basehan (I will not allow duly elected officials to be removed from their positions without concrete grounds),” Jubahib said.

He also pledged support for the 348 employees terminated during the 90-day suspension period. Meanwhile, he criticized the Provincial Board for delays in approving the province’s budget submissions, noting a six-month backlog compared to other approvals.

Earlier, Jubahib faced a 60-day preventive suspension starting April 8, 2024, following complaints of alleged misuse of authority and government funds for private interests.

The suspension, OP-DC Case No. 22-L-100, took effect on April 11, 2024, prompted by Board Member Orly Amit’s complaint regarding the recall of a capitol-issued vehicle.

Jubahib dismissed the allegations as baseless, attributing them to political opponents eager to seize power.

Despite facing what he called “political harassment,” he refused to step down even after the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) served the order.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin later affirmed no rights violation in their case.

Initially scheduled to return on June 10, Jubahib’s suspension was extended by another 30 days due to new complaints from the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco).

Allegations included abuse of authority and misuse of government resources during a rally supporting Davao Light and Power Company against Nordeco’s service inefficiencies and frequent power interruptions. Jubahib maintained negotiations with Nordeco but reported no resolution. DEF with reports from Allyssa Kaye Casas, AdDU Intern