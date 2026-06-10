Gov. Mabanglo highlights development efforts amid sustained peace in DDO

DAVAO de Oro Governor Raul G. Mabanglo underscored the importance of sustaining peace and strengthening partnerships as key drivers of development in the province during the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Opapru)-organized International and Private Partners's Forum (IPPF) held on June 5, 2026, at the Manila Hotel in Manila.

Gov. Mabanglo emphasized that the province is now in a better position to pursue transformative programs and projects after maintaining four years of peace and stability.

"But now, as we celebrate our fourth year of being insurgency-free, this is the best time to advance initiatives and programs that drive progress and development in Davao de Oro," he said.

The governor stressed that achieving long-term development requires collaboration among government agencies, private sector stakeholders, and development partners.

According to Mabanglo, the IPPF serves as a vital platform for building stronger partnerships aimed at peacebuilding, inclusive growth, and sustainable development.

Mabanglo also underscored the province's ongoing journey toward "Kalamboan," a local term that translates to development, citing improvements in priority areas in the province.

"From the roads we connect, hospitals we improve, medical service made even more accessible, farmers supported, social services within reach, tourism boosted and government enhanced among other efforts, it is all because peace is sustained," Mabanglo said.

On behalf of the provincial government, Mabanglo reaffirmed Davao de Oro's commitment to supporting national programs and initiatives that contribute to the welfare and advancement of its people.

The governor expressed optimism that continued cooperation among stakeholders will further accelerate the province's development and bring lasting benefits to communities across Davao de Oro. DDO-PAO