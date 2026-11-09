Government transactions remain slow despite reforms

UNSTABLE internet, system outages, staff shortages, and lengthy approvals still slow government transactions, regional agencies and local government units (LGUs) said at a workshop during the Anti-Red Tape Authority's (Arta ) roll-out of its ease of doing business reforms in Davao City.

The workshop was part of the first regional roll-out of Arta's Philippine Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Reform Guidebook and the World Bank Group's Business Ready (B-Ready) report, held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, and attended by national and regional agencies, local government officials, and business groups.

In a synthesis of the workshop presented at the end of the event, Arta listed the common barriers to service delivery and business transactions: unstable connectivity, inadequate equipment and insufficient server capacity; inconsistent procedures and varying interpretations of policies across offices; lengthy approvals, remaining manual transactions and bottlenecks in permits and clearances; limited budgets, insufficient personnel and inadequate training; and uneven digital literacy among the public.

Participants recommended harmonizing national and local requirements, investing in reliable connectivity and server capacity, adding staff and increasing budgets, and setting clear processing timelines.

Agencies and LGUs in the region have adopted online appointments and payments, one-stop shops, electronic queueing systems and complaints desks, and have brought transactions and professional examinations closer to the regions, the synthesis showed.

Eldie Barrientos, chief administrative officer of the Arta Eastern Mindanao Regional Field Office, said in his closing remarks that some places have made significant progress in going digital while others still struggle.

"Some have made significant progress in digitalizing their processes, while others continue to encounter challenges involving resources, connectivity, institutional capacity, or coordination among government offices," Barrientos said.

Complaints

Most complaints Arta receives involve agencies that do not follow the processing times in their Citizen's Charter, usually national government agencies, Barrientos told reporters.

"Kanang mga wala nag-sunod sa processing time, nga instead nga simple transaction, three days, naabtan og usa ka buwan, unya mga duha ka bulan (Those who did not follow the processing time; instead of three days for a simple transaction, it took a month, or even two months)," he said.

Under Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018, processing should follow the 3-7-20 rule: three working days for simple transactions, seven for complex ones, and 20 days for highly technical ones, he said.

He did not give a figure, but said complaints have been increasing as more people learn about the agency. The public can file complaints by email to the regional office, in person, or through the Electronic Complaints Management System on the eGov app.

Arta Director General Ernesto Perez said in an interview with GMA's Unang Hirit on Friday, Nov. 6, that government agencies, and even banks, may no longer require two valid IDs, as one valid ID, especially the national ID, is enough.

"Inaksyunan po natin 'yan, 'yung requiring two valid IDs. Bawal na po 'yon. One valid ID is already sufficient (We have acted on that, the requiring of two valid IDs. That is no longer allowed. One valid ID is already sufficient)," Perez said in the interview.

Under Executive Order 162, issued in February 2022, the Philippine Identification (PhilID), or PhilSys number, is sufficient proof of identity and age for all government and private transactions, without the need to present other identification documents. The order also directs government agencies to amend their Citizen's Charters to reflect this.

Schools

During the roll-out, Arta also signed memoranda of agreement with the Ateneo de Davao University, Saint Mary's University, and the University of the Philippines to integrate ease of doing business topics into their curricula, including master's programs, Barrientos said.

"So, nakig-partner mi sa mga institution para ma-integrate nila sa ilang curriculum ang ease of doing business topics (So we partnered with institutions so that they can integrate ease of doing business topics into their curriculum)," he said.

He said Arta is also finalizing an agreement with the Commission on Higher Education in Davao Region (Ched-Davao), and was set to hold a symposium for about 700 students of Holy Cross of Davao College on Monday, Nov. 9.

Arta's Eastern Mindanao office covers Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and mainland Barmm, namely Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, and Cotabato City, Barrientos said. GRS