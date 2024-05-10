Gov’t employees found positive for illegal drug use ‘can be fired’

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao Region (PDEA-Davao) clarified that government employees who are found positive for dangerous drug use will be dealt with administratively, and such findings will be grounds for suspension or termination.

Regardless of the severity of the case, government employees who are involved in drug use will undergo comprehensive intervention programs as stated in the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs of 2022 under the Dangerous Drugs Board (DBB) Regulation No 13. series of 2018.

The law urges all government agencies to establish and institutionalize drug-free workplace policies to implement the law.

“Naa man tay mga intervention program pero kung nag-positive na diha nga gipahigayon ang drug testing, kana mura’g naa nay sanction ana,” PDEA-Davao spokesperson Noli Dimaandal said in an interview with dxDC RMN earlier this week.

(We have intervention programs but if that certain individual is found positive during the conduct of drug testing, there will be sanctions right away.)

The official explained that among those who will be fired from the service are regular government employees, job orders, and casual employees.

To recall earlier this month, around 300 Traffic Enforcers of the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) underwent mandatory drug testing.