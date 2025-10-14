Govt experts map critical areas along Davao City’s Lacson Fault

TEAMS from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Office of Civil Defense-Davao Region, and Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs) conducted the initial assessments of nine barangays along the Lacson Fault during Walk the Fault 2025, an on-the-ground initiative to raise awareness of active faults and strengthen community earthquake preparedness.

The activity, which started on Monday, October 6, 2025 and lasted until October 8, surveyed nine barangays along the Lacson Fault. It includes Lacson, Malagos, Wangan, Subasta, Balengaeng, Mintal, Bago, Oshiro, Baliok, and Lubogan.

Walk the Fault 2025 builds on previous editions held in 2019, 2023, and 2024, establishing a recurring public engagement and hazard-mapping program for Davao City. It aims to inform communities about active fault traces, visible geological markers, and localized risk patterns while promoting practical preparedness measures.

CDRRMO Head Alfredo Baloran emphasized that mapping fault lines enables targeted information and education campaigns in areas transected by faults.

He warned that many structures predate fault mapping, making awareness critical since earthquakes remain unpredictable.

“By identifying the fault lines, magkakaroon ng information education campaigns don sa mga areas na transected by the fault lines,” he said.

(By identifying the fault lines, there will be information education campaigns in the areas transected by the fault lines.)

He said the activity marks the 75 percent completion on marking fault lines in Davao City, with far-flung areas yet to be marked.

He also urged residents of Barangay Mintal, especially teachers and students, to keep whistles on hand as a simple lifesaving tool.

Davao City sits within the Central Davao Fault System, which includes the Tamugan Fault, Lacson Fault, Dacudao Fault, Pangyan-Biao Escuela Fault, and New Carmen Fault. DOST-Phivolcs also recommends a minimum buffer zone of at least five meters on each side of a fault trace or deformation zone and advises that no permanent structures be built within that buffer. PIA DAVAO