Gov’t, maritime operators in DavOr warn about threats posed by SKorea rocket launch

LOCAL government units, mariners, fisherfolk, and other relevant stakeholders in Boston, Davao Oriental, and nearby areas are advised to take precautionary measures against threats posed by the space rocket launched by South Korea on October 7, 2026.

In an advisory released on October 5 by the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine Space Agency provided information on the Korea Space Launch Vehicle II launch scheduled for October 7, from around 11:23 a.m. to 12:53 p.m. Philippine Standard Time. Drop Zone 2 includes a sea area 213 nautical miles from Boston, Davao Oriental.

The advisory highlighted that based on the disclosed trajectory and designated drop zones, rocket debris would not fall over any inhabited area in the country; however, there is still potential risk to ships, fishing vessels, and other marine traffic traversing the areas during the launch, and debris may remain afloat and drift towards nearby coastline.

One of the recommendations is the temporary restriction of marine access and activities within or near the identified drop zones during the launch windows and until those were declared safe.

The public was also advised not to retrieve, handle, or approach any suspected rocket debris, as such material may contain hazardous substances. Instead, report this to the nearest local government unit, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), or Philippine National Police (PNP) for proper assessment, documentation, and disposition.

LGUs are also advised to coordinate with the PCG, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (Namria), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and other relevant agencies for the implementation of appropriate safety measures.

Aside from Boston, Davao Oriental, the identified drop zones also include areas near Santa Ana in Cagayan, Babuyan Island, Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte, and Suluan and San Policarpo islands in Eastern Samar.

In addition, the advisory includes the launch of Long March 12 from Hainan International Commercial Launch Center in Wenchang, Hainan, China, on October 10, 2026, around 3:20 a.m. to 3:49 a.m. Philippine Standard Time, which will affect Puerto Princesa, Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, and Busuanga, all in Palawan. PIA DAVAO