Gov’t moves vs shipping line, officials after Basilan tragedy

THE Philippine government has moved to hold both a shipping company and maritime regulators accountable after one of the country’s deadliest sea tragedies in recent years.

On Feb. 11, 2026, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) ordered the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) to begin administrative proceedings against Aleson Shipping Lines, operator of MV Trisha Kerstin 3, which capsized off Basilan on Jan. 26. The disaster left at least 52 people dead. Search and retrieval operations ended after days of recovery efforts near Baluk-Baluk Island.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez announced the directive during a joint press briefing with Marina administrator Sonia Malaluan and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan. He cited possible maritime safety violations that could cost the company its authority to operate.

“Marina has been instructed to file administrative cases against Aleson Shipping Lines to determine whether its Certificate of Public Convenience should be revoked or its operations suspended,” Lopez said. He added that authorities have suspended the seaman’s identification documents of crew members, who now face administrative charges.

Marina and the PCG completed a 15-day joint investigation into the sinking before the order was issued. The vessel left Zamboanga City late Jan. 25 bound for Jolo, Sulu, and overturned hours later.

Authorities have also taken action against government personnel. Officials relieved six PCG officers and eight MARINA employees involved in inspection and oversight procedures linked to the vessel’s departure. Some now face administrative complaints as investigators examine whether enforcement lapses contributed to the tragedy.

The DOTr is also studying possible criminal liability. Its legal team is assessing whether evidence supports charges against company executives, crew members, or other parties involved in the vessel’s operations.

Initial findings point to possible overloading. Investigators are examining whether the ship carried passengers and cargo beyond allowable limits. Excess weight, especially rolling cargo typical of roll-on/roll-off vessels, can shift at sea and destabilize a ship. Authorities are also checking for discrepancies between the official passenger manifest and the actual number of people onboard, along with compliance with pre-departure inspection rules.

The sinking killed 52 people, while about 316 passengers and crew survived. Rescue teams pulled many from the water shortly after the vessel capsized under what were initially described as relatively calm sea conditions. Divers later conducted systematic operations to recover victims and secure the wreckage.

In response, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered intensified safety audits of domestic passenger vessels and temporarily grounded Aleson Shipping Lines’ fleet pending further review. Other operators have stepped in to service affected routes and prevent prolonged travel disruptions in the region.

Government agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, have provided financial assistance to survivors and bereaved families. Forensic teams continue efforts to identify the remaining victims.