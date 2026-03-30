Gov't oil takeover urged as fuel prices surge

TRANSPORT groups are urging the government to take a more active role in regulating fuel prices, including a possible takeover of gasoline stations, as private oil firms continue to raise prices amid the global fuel crisis.

Orlando Marquez, national president of the Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas Foundation Inc. (LTOP), said fuel subsidies help but stressed the need for long-term government support.

“Malaking bagay po 'yun dahil makakabili ka na ng gasolina at makakatulong sa kabuhayan ng mga bagong tricycle at PUJ driver (That’s a big help because you can buy fuel and support the livelihood of new tricycle and PUJ drivers),” he said.

Marquez warned that oil companies are taking advantage of the deregulated system and said transport groups have not been consulted by the Department of Energy.

“Simula po umupo ang Secretary ng DOE [Atty. Sharon S. Garin] hanggang ngayon, 'di pa kami kinakausap. Ang oil companies, nagtaas agad ng presyo kahit dalawang araw lang ang global price increase (Since the DOE Secretary took office, we haven’t been consulted. The oil companies raise prices immediately even with just a two-day increase in global prices),” he said.

Jojo Martin, vice president of National Pasang Masda, called for stronger government intervention and possible legislative action.

“Well, actually, 'yan ay matagal nang mahabang panahon na 'yan boss na pinag-uusapan... But siguro kailangan mag-intervene ang ating pamahalaan, gumawa ng mga batas o tumulong ang ating House at tumulong ang Senado para ma-amyendahan ito at muli ang gobyerno ang magpatakbo para sa ganoon ay matulungan ang bawat sektor na naapektuhan ngayon (This has been discussed for a long time… But the government needs to intervene, pass laws, or have Congress and the Senate amend the law so that the government can run the oil companies again to help the sectors affected today),” he said.

Martin said government control could help stabilize fuel prices, adding that under the current system, prices increase weekly with little oversight.

Taxi drivers also feel the impact of rising fuel costs. Joms Laviña of the Davao Taxi Drivers Club said subsidies help, but direct fuel support is more practical.

“Ang iduso gyud namo actually sa ipaabot gyud sa gobyerno nga dapat paubsan gyud ang gasolina (What we are really pushing for is that the government should really lower the price of gasoline),” Laviña said.

“Grabe gyud kataas, dili gyud makaya. Alang ang uban gani, labi na ang krudo, luoy kaayo tong mga taxi nga nagakrudo. Kay kusog gyud sila naapektuhan, ang uban wala na managan gyud (It’s extremely high—it’s really hard to cope. Some, especially those relying on diesel, are really struggling. Taxi drivers who depend on fuel are among the most affected, and some have already stopped operating),” he added.

Oil Deregulation Law

Republic Act No. 8479, or the Oil Deregulation Law, removed government control over fuel pricing to promote competition, but critics say it exposed local prices to global fluctuations.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said all options remain open, including amending the law or removing value-added tax on fuel imports, while focusing on easing the immediate impact of rising oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Dumper Party-list Rep. Claudine Diana Bautista-Lim said Congress is drafting amendments to allow government intervention during sharp price increases.

“There’s very little the government can do under the current setup,” Bautista-Lim said, citing limits under the deregulated oil industry.

She said lawmakers are considering expanding the authority of the Department of Energy (DOE) to step in during crises. She also raised the possibility of suspending excise taxes on fuel, while noting the potential impact on government revenues.

State of national energy emergency

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, declared a state of national energy emergency, citing the “imminent danger” to the country’s energy supply and stability amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Marcos signed Executive Order No. 110, which formalizes the declaration and authorizes the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (Uplift).

The order cited recent hostilities involving the United States, Iran, and Israel, which disrupted global oil production and transport.

Before the declaration, several groups had urged the President to exercise emergency powers under the oil deregulation law, including a temporary government takeover of the industry to stabilize fuel prices.

Proposed gov’t takeover of oil

Discussions on a possible government takeover of oil distribution resurfaced after businessman Ramon Ang revived his proposal to sell Petron Corporation back to the state, positioning it as a move to strengthen energy security during the crisis.

The offer from the chairman and CEO of San Miguel Corporation comes as lawmakers study the feasibility of renationalizing the country’s only remaining oil refinery to gain greater control over domestic fuel prices and supply chains.

Ang, who first raised the proposal during congressional hearings in 2021, said the option for a state buyout remains open. He added that San Miguel is willing to negotiate terms aligned with the government’s strategic interests if public ownership would better protect the economy from global market shocks.

Petron was originally established under the Philippine National Oil Company during the 1973 oil embargo to shield the economy from supply disruptions.

Saudi Arabian Oil Company later became a major stakeholder before selling its stake to the Ashmore Group in 2008. San Miguel acquired control of the refinery in 2009.

At present, the Philippine National Oil Company operates under the Department of Energy and focuses on exploration and development, while Petron functions as a private entity. RGL