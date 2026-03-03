Gov’t seeks to expand palm plantations in Mindanao

THE government is intensifying its focus on oil palm development in Mindanao, aiming to transform the island into the country’s primary production center for edible oils as part of a long-term strategy to reduce imports, raise rural incomes, and strengthen food supply resilience.

Initiated by the Department of Agriculture (DA), the move seeks to expand plantations in Mindanao to narrow the country’s heavy reliance on imported cooking oil.

Officials say the region’s land availability, climate suitability, and existing agribusiness base make it the most viable location for scaling up the sector nationwide.

Budget push signals policy priority

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr said early this week that the government plans to significantly increase investment in the industry by 2027 after this year’s proposed P1 billion allocation was reduced to P79 million.

The agency is now targeting a P1.2 billion budget next year to fund fertilizer subsidies, expand planted areas, and improve productivity, signaling renewed commitment to accelerate industry growth.

“Let’s invest where farmers earn,” Tiu Laurel said in a press statement during a strategy meeting, framing palm oil development as part of a broader push to align public spending with profitability data.

Officials say that oil palm offers strong income potential. Average yields reach about 3.8 metric tons per hectare, far exceeding coconut output of less than one metric ton.

Because of this productivity gap, palm oil farmers can earn at least twice the roughly P90,000 annual income typically generated from coconut farming.

Mindanao dominates production base

Oil palm plantations currently cover about 100,000 hectares nationwide, with the majority located in Mindanao.

Government planners consider this geographic concentration an advantage, allowing resources to be focused where expansion can scale fastest.

Processing capacity is already in place to support growth. The country has 11 palm oil mills and five refineries, including a modern P600 million facility in Sultan Kudarat financed with support from the Land Bank of the Philippines and the agriculture department.

Despite these assets, domestic supply still falls short of demand, forcing the Philippines to import large volumes of palm oil each year.

Closing this gap is a central objective of the government’s expansion program.

Seed supply and research infrastructure

To support plantation growth, the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) is preparing to develop local planting material production to reduce reliance on imported seedlings.

PCA Administrator Dexter Buted said the agency plans to establish nurseries in selected areas of Caraga using germinated seeds sourced through government-to-government arrangements.

“The PCA is planning to establish oil palm nurseries in selected areas in the Caraga region through the importation of germinated seeds under government-to-government arrangements,” Buted said, noting that local propagation would significantly lower input costs for farmers.

The agriculture department is also studying the possibility of using the University of Southern Mindanao in North Cotabato as a base for reviving and expanding a government-supported nursery system, with disease-free planting materials expected to come from Malaysia.

Data gaps and planning challenges

While prospects for expansion are strong, officials acknowledge structural weaknesses that must be addressed to sustain growth. Among them is the lack of comprehensive and updated industry data needed to guide investment decisions and optimize resource allocation.

“We need to fix the data to optimize our investment in this crop,” Sec. Laurel said.

Analysts note that reliable production statistics, yield monitoring, and land-use mapping will be critical for ensuring that expansion targets translate into actual output gains.

Strategic economic rationale

The government’s push comes as cooking oil demand continues to rise, driven by population growth, food manufacturing, and price pressures in global vegetable oil markets. Imports have weighed on the country’s trade balance, reinforcing the need for domestic supply development.

Policy planners increasingly view palm oil as a strategic crop rather than a niche commodity. Its high yield, long productive lifespan, and diverse industrial uses make it attractive for both farmers and investors, especially in regions with suitable land and infrastructure. DEF