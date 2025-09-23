Govt websites cyber-attacked on Martial Law commemoration

ALL government websites across the country came under cyberattacks on September 21, with at least 19 portals hacked and defaced during the height of anti-corruption rallies, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) confirmed on Monday, September 22, 2025.

DICT Secretary Henry Aguda clarified that no personal or sensitive data was compromised during the incident. “To date, wala pa kaming verified reports of exfiltration. So wala pa personal information na nawala,” he said in a Palace briefing.

Four of the defaced portals were from national agencies — the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), Bureau of Customs (BOC), the DICT itself, and the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev) — while the rest belonged to local government units.

Aguda explained that only training modules and complaint platforms were affected, and these were immediately restored.