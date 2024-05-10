Gov't working on Quiboloy’s passport cancellation

AFTER the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) seized five firearms from the fugitive pastor, Apollo Quiboloy, the National Bureau of Investigation in Davao confirmed that the national government is already working on canceling the Kingdom of Jesus Christ’s leader’s passport.

In an interview with dxDC RMN on May 9, 2024, the NBI-Southern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro) director, lawyer Archie Albao explained that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has confirmed the cancellation process for the pastor’s passport.

"Ongoing ang processing sa cancellation sa iyang passport and ang firearms niya, gi-surrender na man pud voluntarily diri sa PRO-Davao," the official said.

(The processing of the cancellation of his passport is ongoing and his firearms he has also surrendered voluntarily to PRO-Davao).

This, after Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros on April 28 urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel the passport of the KJC founder following the latter’s repeated failure to appear before the Senate or Philippine courts.

“Imbes na magpakita sa Senado o sa mga korte, panay record ng audio message na tila nang-iinsulto pa sa kakayanan ng gobyerno na matunton siya (Instead of showing up at the Senate or in the courts, he keeps on recording audio messages that seems to insult the government’s capability to locate him)," Hontiveros said in a statement.

DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza had already reiterated this in a previous national interview explaining that when a passport is canceled, it is a “red flag for any application in all DFA consular offices within and outside the Philippines.”

On May 7, Davao police authorities recovered five of the 19 registered firearms of the preacher and surrendered at the regional office of the Civil Security Group (CSG) Office of PRO-Davao.

Of the number, 14 have been legally sold according to Marlon Acobo, executive pastor and authorized representative of KJC.

The revocation of Quiboloy’s gun permits originated from the non-bailable charges of human trafficking and child and sexual abuse filed against him.

Quiboloy has standing arrest warrants issued by courts in Davao City and Pasig City.

According to Section 4 (g) of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, among the requisites for the issuance of and obtaining a license to own and possess firearms is that “the applicant has not been convicted or is currently an accused in a pending criminal case before any court of law for a crime that is punishable with a penalty of more than two years.” DEF