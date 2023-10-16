GrabCar hits Davao City streets

GRAB Philippines, a leading Transportation Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) provider in the country, launched its flagship mobility service, GrabCar, in Davao City on Friday, October 13.

The event took place at the Dusit Thani 1 Ball Room, where it was announced that 200 GrabCar units would be serving Dabawenyos and tourists within the city.

Grace Vera Cruz, the country head of Grab Philippines, formally announced the good news.

Davao City marks the third major city where Grab Philippines has established its presence, following the initial launch in Metro Manila in 2012 and in Cebu City in 2016.

"The launch of GrabCar is a milestone not of our journey alone but our collective journey towards a future intertwined with shared prosperity, unity, and inclusive progress," Vera Cruz said.

She said the initiative is part of their commitment to address transportation challenges faced in Davao City and across Mindanao.

"At Grab, we do not just see destinations, we see journeys. We just don't facilitate rides, we aspire to drive dreams forward," she said.

Before the formal launch, Grab users had already eagerly anticipated this new feature on the ride-hailing service app.

Vera Cruz explained that the delay in Grab's entry into Davao City was due to various factors, including internal considerations within Grab and external factors like government regulations and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Grab expands its fleet of driver-partners to meet the rising demand for safe and accessible transportation, it hopes to support the local government's goals of creating livelihood opportunities and enhancing MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and tourism support.

"We are humbled and excited to offer you an alternative means of mobility," Vera Cruz said.