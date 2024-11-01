Graves desecrated in Malita ahead of 'Undas’

DAYS before the observance of All Saints and All Souls' Days, graves were desecrated at a cemetery in Malita, Davao Occidental, where holes were found in the tombs.

A Facebook post by Pyramid Ogab reported the incident at the Barangay Tubalan Public Cemetery. The uploader claimed that some individuals attempted to remove a bone from the remains to turn it into an amulet known as "tuway-tuway."

"Sakit lang pamalandungon nga sa pagbisita sa mga Lubnganan sa mga KAPARENTiHAN nga mitaliw na sa laing kalibutan makita nimo ilang Lubnganan nga gibakbak aron sa pagkuha kuno sa giingon nga agod agod (It’s painful to think that when visiting the graves of loved ones who have passed on, you see their graves broken into, supposedly to take what’s believed to be charms or amulets)," he said.