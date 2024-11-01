Graves desecrated in Malita ahead of 'Undas’

DAYS before the observance of All Saints and All Souls' Days, graves were desecrated at a cemetery in Malita, Davao Occidental, where holes were found in the tombs.
A Facebook post by Pyramid Ogab reported the incident at the Barangay Tubalan Public Cemetery. The uploader claimed that some individuals attempted to remove a bone from the remains to turn it into an amulet known as "tuway-tuway."
"Sakit lang pamalandungon nga sa pagbisita sa mga Lubnganan sa mga KAPARENTiHAN nga mitaliw na sa laing kalibutan makita nimo ilang Lubnganan nga gibakbak aron sa pagkuha kuno sa giingon nga agod agod (It’s painful to think that when visiting the graves of loved ones who have passed on, you see their graves broken into, supposedly to take what’s believed to be charms or amulets)," he said.
Pyramid OgabIn an online interview, Ogab noted that the barangay promptly responded to his complaint and initiated routine patrols.
According to a report from Superbalita Davao, a gravedigger believed that human bones hold power when worn as necklaces, based on stories from elders. The report indicated that 18 graves had been disturbed.
Workers began sealing the broken tombs with cement after the families of the deceased were informed of the disturbance. The gravedigger, known as Maning and aged 58, from Barangay Tubalan, shared that similar incidents have occurred over the years.
He noted that such occurrences often happen around All Souls’ Day, as elders claim people take bones to wear as necklaces for their supposed powers.
Pyramid OgabThe local government is now closely monitoring the area to prevent similar incidents in the future. Five years ago, a similar case occurred at the Wireless Public Cemetery in Davao City, where tombs were broken into for human bones to make amulets.
Dr. Jed P. Acero, a Psychology professor teaching "Understanding the Self" at a university in Davao City, explained that these actions stem from Filipino superstitions. He stated, “This is part of the superstitious behavior or beliefs of Filipinos, who may think it brings miracles or blessings, but in reality, there are many ways to explain this.”
Additionally, some individuals seek out healers on All Souls’ Day, believing the day has special significance for granting their requests.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that any physical contact with the dead poses health risks.
"Those in close contact with the dead, such as rescue workers, face health risks from chronic infectious diseases that the deceased may have had, including hepatitis B and C, HIV, enteric intestinal pathogens, tuberculosis, and cholera," the WHO stated. RGL with reports from JPC