Green GSM mother company donates P10M to quake-affected families

VINGROUP, the parent conglomerate of the Green GSM electric taxi service, has donated ₱10 million to support relief and recovery efforts for families affected by the recent magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Davao Occidental.

The turnover of the P10 million donation was witnessed by representatives of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao).

The money was turned over by VinFast, VGreen, Green GSM, and VinEnergo, led by Dao Quy Phi, Director of Investment and External Relations of VinGroup in the Philippines.

Nonito A. Llanos III, regional director of LTFRB-Davao, said they are happy with the donation from VinGroup and that this shows how important the collaboration between the government and the private sector is in providing assistance to communities that are still recovering from disasters.

"Through initiatives such as this, stakeholders continue to demonstrate compassion and unity in extending assistance to those most in need during times of crisis," he said.

Llanos said the P10 million donation is expected to support the relief, rehabilitation, and recovery efforts of residents affected by the earthquake.

The financial assistance was then received by Davao Occidental Board Member Bianca Ricci B. Navarra and Jose Abad Santos Municipal Mayor Jason Joyce.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Maasim, Sarangani, and was felt in some parts of Mindanao. The earthquake was recorded offshore of Sarangani at 7:37 a.m. on June 8, 2026. Phivolcs then issued a tsunami warning following the quake.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) report on June 14, 2026, the damage to infrastructure caused by the destructive earthquake has reached P1 billion, with 725 infrastructure facilities affected in quake-hit areas.

NDRRMC recorded 54,000 damaged houses, with 9,900 homes totally damaged and 44,100 partially damaged.

About 1,403 people were injured, the majority coming from Soccsksargen, while there are still 40 missing individuals. Of that number, 22 are from the Davao Region and 18 from Soccsksargen. Also, an estimated 173,000 families, or about 724,000 individuals, were affected across the affected regions. RGP