Green GSM operates 596 out of 600 LTFRB-approved slots for e-taxis

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) said its central office has opened 600 franchise slots for electric taxis (e-taxis) in the region, with nearly all of them now taken up by Green GSM.

Engr. Ronnel Victor N. Panigon, transportation development officer of LTFRB-Davao, said a memorandum circular issued by the central office authorized the opening of 600 e-taxi units in the region, which are currently being filled by operator Green GSM.

Green GSM launched in Davao in December 2025 but initially had to complete regulatory requirements, including securing a business permit and establishing charging stations. After roughly six months, the company has since been cleared to operate, with around 596 units now authorized under a provisional authority issued by the LTFRB central office.

"Since naa naman silay [they already have the] provisional authority na issued by the central office, they can now operate," Panigon said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing on July 8, 2026, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel.

Panigon said that aside from Green GSM, no other operators have applied for the remaining e-taxi franchise slots allotted by the LTFRB.

Meanwhile, existing taxi operators that have begun replacing their conventional units with electric vehicles are undergoing the agency's "dropping and substitution" process. Panigon explained that operators are allowed to upgrade their fleets under their existing franchises, as this is considered a vehicle replacement rather than a new franchise application.

Green GSM units have been visibly operating across Davao City over the past several months, providing transport services to Dabawenyos.

On Jan. 23, 2026, LTFRB-Davao Legal Section Assistant Deanne Aubrey Salcedo said three oppositions had been filed against Green GSM Philippines Taxi's operations in Davao City. The oppositions were lodged by local government units, a group of taxi operators, and individual complainants. Two of the complaints were filed locally, while one was submitted to the LTFRB central office.

Green GSM officially launched its operations in Davao City on Dec. 15, 2025, deploying an initial fleet of 500 electric taxis promoted as safe, environmentally friendly, and reliable.

The VinFast-manufactured vehicles are designed for urban use and feature a driving range of up to 326 kilometers, driver-assist technology, and modern infotainment systems. Passengers can book rides through the Green GSM mobile application, hotline, designated pick-up points, or by hailing units on the street.

Before the company began operations, several concerns were raised regarding its expansion in the city, including the deployment of hundreds of units, which some feared could worsen traffic congestion. Green GSM also faced criticism over its alleged failure to comply with certain requirements of the Davao City Government, which led to the closure of its depot in Sasa. However, LTFRB-Davao said the company had been "duly informed" of the requirements needed to operate in the city. RGP WITH REPORTS FROM CASANDRA D. PAYAN/SPAMAST, SUNSTAR INTERN