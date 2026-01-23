Green GSM Taxi franchise application faces oppositions

THE franchise application of Green GSM Philippines Taxi remains pending after three oppositions were filed against its proposed operations in Davao City, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) said.

Deanne Aubrey Salcedo, legal section assistant of LTFRB-Davao, said other parties are allowed to oppose an application for a Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) based on grounds provided under LTFRB rules.

“We have received around three oppositions, but from different personalities,” Salcedo said during the Kapihan sa PIA on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at NCCC Mall Maa.

Salcedo said some oppositions were filed by local government units, while others came from a group of taxi operators and individual complainants. Of the three, two were filed locally, and one was submitted to the LTFRB central office.

She said the documents would be forwarded to the LTFRB central office for resolution.

Green GSM earlier began operations in Davao City following its official launch on Dec. 15, 2025, rolling out 500 electric taxis promoted as safe, environmentally friendly, and reliable.

The VinFast-manufactured vehicles are designed for urban use and feature a 326-kilometer driving range, driver-assist technology, and modern infotainment systems. Passengers can book rides through the Green GSM mobile app, hotline, designated pick-up points, or by hailing units on the street.

Raised concerns

Earlier, City Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo advised Green GSM Philippines Taxi to consult the city government regarding its plan to deploy 500 electric taxi units, warning that the move could worsen traffic congestion.

Ocampo said representatives of Green GSM Philippines visited his office to discuss the issue and explore possible assistance from the city government. He added that Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte had stressed the company must comply with all requirements before operating.

Noncompliance

Previously, the Davao City government disclosed that Green GSM failed to secure the required permits, including a business permit, locational clearance, and building permit.

The local government said obtaining all necessary permits from concerned agencies is a legal requirement before any company can operate in the city.

The company’s noncompliance prompted the city government to order the immediate closure of its Davao depot at JFM Sasa Property. A closure notice was posted at the facility’s gate.

LTFRB-Davao, however, said the company had been “duly informed” of the requirements needed for its operations in the city. RGP