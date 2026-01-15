Green GSM Taxis urged to consult Davao City LGU first before operating

DAVAO City Councilor Temujin "Tek" Ocampo advised the Green GSM Philippines Taxi to consult the local government on its plan to deploy 500 electric taxi units in the city.

Ocampo, who chairs the Committee on Environment, said that should the company proceeds with deploying 500 taxis, it could affect traffic congestion in the city. He added that the city is already suffering from heavy congestion due to the premature opening of Segment B of the Davao Coastal Road, which stretches from the Tulip Drive/Times Beach area to Roxas Avenue, connecting via the new Bucana Bridge over the Davao River.

"You need to consult the City of Davao, the committee on transportation. We have a local transportation board, so you need to consult them because we can’t just arbitrarily approve anything regarding taxis, " he said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos on Monday, January 12, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The councilor said that he did not know the company was already in the city; he only found out when news broke that the electric cars had already arrived at the city’s port. He emphasized that the company should have first gone through the Committee on Transportation before approaching his committee.

He also revealed that personnel from Green GSM Philippines visited his office to discuss the incident and how the city government could assist. He stressed that Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte said the company should comply with the requirements before operating.

Ocampo said he instructed the company to meet the requirements, noting that the city government welcomes all investors.

Earlier, Ocampo proposed an ordinance offering incentives to manufacturers, dealers, private and government users, operators, spare parts suppliers, charging station operators, and environmentally sound battery disposal and recycling facilities.

He said that if the company complies with all requirements, it would be able to enjoy the incentives outlined in his proposed ordinance, provided it is approved by the city council.

Non-compliance of the company

The City Government of Davao revealed that Green GSM did not obtain the required permits, including a business permit, locational clearance, and building permit.

The local government unit reminded Green GSM Taxis, which operates a fleet of VinFast electric vehicles (EVs), that it is its legal obligation to secure and comply with all necessary permits from government agencies before operating in Davao City.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board–Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) stated that Green GSM Taxis had been “duly informed” of the requirements needed for its operations in the city.

The company’s non-compliance prompted the local government to order the immediate closure of its Davao depot at JFM Sasa Property. A closure sticker was already posted on its gate.

New mode of transportation

To recall, the Davao City Investment Promotions Center (DCIPC) said it expects the electric taxi operations to generate around 20,000 jobs initially, potentially increasing to 70,000 once fully scaled.

During its Metro Manila launch, the company said it would operate under a hybrid service model that combines traditional taxi hailing and app-based booking. Drivers will either be employed directly or operate as partners.

Green GSM Taxis supposedly began operations in Davao City with the offiical launching on December 15, 2025, introducing 500 electric vehicles aimed at providing safe, environmentally friendly, and reliable transportation. The VinFast-made units, designed for urban use, feature a 326-kilometer range, driver-assist technology, and modern infotainment. Passengers can book rides via the Green GSM app, hotline, pick-up points, or street hailing. RGP